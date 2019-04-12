Maharashtra Women’s Commission Seeks Answers On Report Of Women Getting Their Womb Removed In The State

A recent news report said that women in Maharashtra’s Beed district get their wombs removed in order to stop menstruating to avoid hindering their work or paying fines.

Following the report, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has asked the district authorities to conduct an inquiry over the matter and directed Beed district collector “to find the truth and act stringently”. Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Secretary following the news report.

As per the report, women living in the Beed district of Maharashtra get hysterectomies to remove the uterus after having two to three children so as to stop their periods which hinders work and thus attracts fines.

“We have gone through the news report and we found it very disturbing. We have asked the district collector to look into it and submit an inquiry report as soon as possible,” an official of the MSCW said.

