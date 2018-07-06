Maharashtra State Employees With Children Below 18 To Get Paid Leave Of 180 Days

The Maharashtra Government has brought some much-needed relief for parents who find it hard to balance their work and engage with their children after returning home. The government has announced that from now on, parents who have children below the age of 18 years will now get 180 days of paid leave which they can either take in one stretch or in gaps.

This initiative not only includes mothers but single fathers as well whose wives have passed away. The state government approved the “special child care leave proposal” on Tuesday, 3 June 2018, to enable better parenting, said Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Cabinet Minister of Finance & Planning and Forest departments in Maharashtra. This special child care leave can be availed by a mother or a widower father until their child/children are 18 years of age.

This will allow parents to spend time with their children, help in their upbringing, and allow them to nurture the bond between them and their children.

