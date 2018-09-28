Maharashtra Police Constable Seeks Permission To Undergo Sex-Change Surgery

Maharashtra Police’s woman constable Namrata Singh (changed name), who is deployed with the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) in Delhi, has written to its chief seeking permission to undergo sex-change surgery and join the Maharashtra Police as male constable.

This is the second such request in Maharashtra Police Force after constable Lalita Salve, who was granted to join the force again after the surgery as a male constable. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) DG has now written to Maharashtra Police in order to seek details of the orders and terms and conditions under which the government had granted permission to Salve.

The RPSF is a special arm of the RPF, which had started a female battalion in the year 2015. Request from Namrata is the first-ever from its first batch.

Speaking on the sex-change surgery, Namrata said that her family was aware of her underdeveloped male reproductive organs right from her childhood but they raised her as a woman. Namrata told The Indian Express, “It was only last year when a medical test was conducted that the doctors told me that I have male genitals. The law permits me to undergo a gender correction surgery. Therefore, in July, I wrote to my seniors seeking permission for the same… I have also requested them to re-induct me as male constable.”

She added that her seniors have always been very supportive. “I am very confident that I will get a positive reply… my application would be processed,” she added. To get re-inducted in the force as a male constable, she is ready to take the physical fitness test required by a male aspirant to join the force, after undergoing the surgery. She continued, “I was among the first batch of female constables inducted by RPF as a part of its special unit. During selection, I had appeared in the capacity of a female aspirant.”

Citing the difference in selection process between male and female aspirants, a senior RPF official shared, “While male candidates are required to run 1,600 m, the females are required to run only 800 m. Also, high jump and long jump distances for a male and female candidates vary.”

Following RPF’s request, the Maharashtra Police has sent all the documents pertaining to Salve’s case to the RPF. “They have sent us all the documents, including the view taken by the state law and judiciary departments that treated Salve’s as a special case. The case papers and the communique has been forwarded to the board to take an informed decision,” the official informed.

There are a few officers who are against this procedure and skeptical that accepting such cases will open unethical ways of changing departments for many others. “As the selection criteria for females are lenient, at the time of undertaking the test, a person might claim that he is a female and later after selection, file an application asking to be accommodated as a male cop,“ said an officer.

He further asked, “In both cases, they were selected under reserved category… allowing their applications for being treated as a male is denying the right to life and justice to female candidates who were rejected. What about their fundamental and human rights?”

H/T: The Indian Express

Image used for representational purpose