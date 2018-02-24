Maharashtra Government Launches Asmita Yojna To Provide Subsidised Pads To Rural Women

The ‘Padman’ movement has finally paid off in the form of the Asmita Yojna which would be formally launched on March 8, Women’s Day, by none other than actor Akshay Kumar, who essayed the central character based on social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham in the movie.

The women and child development department launched a portal on February 22 for the Asmita scheme that was approved by the cabinet this month. The scheme will be rolled out by Maharashtra government on International Women’s Day. The government would seek assistance from “Umed’, the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission to implement the scheme. Some Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be responsible for the supply of the pads.

This scheme is for rural women and adolescent girls of Zilla Parishad schools of age group 11- 19 yrs to provide them sanitary pads at a subsidized rate. All the girls and women will be provided with Asmita cards. Girls studying in schools run by Zila Parishad would be provided a packet of sanitary pads containing 8 pads for a meager sum of Rs. 5 and For every packet, there is a subsidy of Rs 15.20. Rural women can also purchase the pads at subsidized rates of Rs. 24 and 29. In this case, the SHGs will earn a profit of Rs.5.

Women and child development minister, Pankaja Munde said, “For people interested in promoting better health care for young girls, we have made the process easier. All you have to do is visit our portal and sponsor a child online.” She added “We decided to launch the scheme after we realized that the penetration of sanitary napkins was as low as 17%. I found that school girls in Maharashtra miss up to 40 days a year because of a lack of access and money to buy sanitary napkins. This had to change.”

The scheme will cost Rs3 crores to the state and will promote menstrual hygiene. Along with the awareness, the subsidized rates would enable more females to have comfortable and hygienic periods.

