Maharashtra Gov Extends 1% Reservation To Orphans Thanks To Efforts Of Amruta Karvand

In a first of its kind, Maharashtra government has set up a commendable example by extending 1% reservation to orphans from now on.

The government has extended the reservation in the open category for education and jobs at all state-level recruitments. The applicants would be able to avail the reservation provided that they have not been able to trace their parents or any relatives and are absolutely unaware of their caste.

The applicants also require presenting a proof of their status as orphans. They would have to obtain a certificate from the Women and Child Department and submit the same to avail reservation. Obtaining this certificate earlier used to be a herculean task and the government has ensured to change it this time.

The government has provided the power of allocating these certificates to district-level committees. To add to it the committees would have to determine the status and issue the certificate within a 40-day deadline.

Amruta Karvande is the one who approached the government with the proposal. The 23-year-old is an orphan herself and was brought up in an orphanage in Goa. “Earlier, only the Women and Child Commissionerate had the power to issue certificates and it led to the high pendency of cases. Only a few people in the state had the certificate,” said an ecstatic Amruta.

Amruta expressed her joy on the fact that the decision will enable many orphans who are unaware of their caste to avail reservation and thus new avenues would be opened to them.

This reservation has been termed as ‘parallel reservation’ meaning that it won’t be an extension of the already existing caste reservation quota which stands at a whopping 52 % right now. An important feature of this decision if that the benefits of the reservation can be availed by orphans who don’t belong to state-funded or unaided institutions. In simple terms, this means that even the orphans who live on the footpath or in similar conditions would be able to reap the benefits of this reservation.

I hope that the central government takes a cue from the decision and stop extending the crutches of reservation to those who don’t need it in the first place. In a country where many are savagely fighting to be called backward in lieu of securing reservations, there remain some grappling with their circumstances and it is high that they are taken notice of.

