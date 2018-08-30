Mahabanoo, Who Performed Vagina Monologues, Said Reaction To Saloni Chopra’s Vagina Tee Is Unfortunate

About four days ago, when actor and writer Saloni Chopra educated her fellow Instagram followers with the powerful meaning of vagina, her lesson was not-so-surprisingly welcomed with backlash.

The tee and the dictionary on it opened a pitara of comments – few agreements and many disagreements. Many also questioned Saloni’s interpretation of feminism and said that feminism doesn’t mean talking about boobs and vagina. But maybe, giving them due respect is?

Anyway, while there were a lot of men who dissed her choice of t-shirt and one of them also commented that if ever his daughter wore such t-shirt, he would be really ashamed.

“Definitely a huge part of the audience that attacks are women. But I’ve always said that women can be women’s biggest enemy — and it’s not malicious. It’s not because they want to harm you, it’s because they’ve been conditioned to believe that anything that isn’t within the rules of ‘my dignity, my body, my pride’ is shameful,” Chopra told Huffington Post.

Commenting on the debate, actor Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal said it is unfortunate. Kotwal, who adapted Eve Ensler’s Vagina Monologues for a series of iconic stage productions in India recalled with Huffington Post about a female actor who once came to audition for the play and shied away from speaking the word vagina. “She said that she herself won’t utter the word ‘vagina’ aloud on stage. She kept saying ‘what will I tell my guru and what will I tell my friends’?,” Kotwal said.

Kotwal said that if people can’t say the word ‘vagina’ aloud, they should really question their existence. “Like it or not, before they were born, they spent quite a lot of time being nurtured inside a female body, awfully close to a vagina,” she said.

According to Kotwal, lack of education leads to the moral anxiety around saying the word ‘vagina’ aloud. She also recounted an instance when the principal of a co-education school in Mumbai recently invited them to stage the play in school. Kotwal, who has staged the play for 16 years across cities in India, didn’t know what to expect and was apprehensive about the nudging and chittering that a play like this would invoke among high-school students. The principal, however, was convinced that the play must be staged. So it was performed twice, separately for the girls and the boys.

“The response was surprising. The students were so receptive and intelligent that we went on to hold a two-day workshop to discuss issues of sexuality with them. The boys and the girls attended this together,” Kotwal shared.

Kotwal stressed on the importance of not using euphemisms for genitals with children as well. “The education starts there. I have grandchildren who call vaginas vaginas and penises penis since they were three years old. They have never used words like choo choo, chee chee that people tend to. If they need to clean up, feel discomfort, they specifically use the word ‘vagina’ and ‘penis’. That’s how we have schooled them,” she said.

The hush-hush approach and confusion around vagina has made it difficult for victims of abuse to come forward and speak. “Recently, a woman came to me after the show and hugged me. She said she had been violated and she could barely speak about it. But when she watched Vagina Monologues, she felt that there were people like her who had been through similar experiences,” said Kotwal.

H/T: Huffington Post