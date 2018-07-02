Maha Talat Siddiqui Translates ‘Ram Katha’ Into Urdu And Sets An Example In Communal Accord

In the current times of communal disharmony and intolerance, there remain individuals who keep reiterating the message of love and harmony.

Maha Talat Siddiqui, a Muslim teacher from Kanpur, is one such individual, who setting a great example in communal accord by taking up the endeavor of translating ‘Ram Katha’ written in Hindi by Muslim scholars into Urdu.

Maha, who is a Phd in Hindi and a teacher at Jubilee Girls College in Chamangunj, told Hindustan Times, “I wanted to leave behind a work for the old and young to know about Lord Ram and the works of Muslim scholars on him. Urdu like Hindi is an effective medium to help bridge the gap between the two communities and develop a greater understanding.”

Sharing her inspiration behind the task, she said, “I was given a copy of Ramayana in Hindi by Badri Narayan Tiwari of Manas Sangam. I realised Ram was not of Hindus alone, his character has been a source of inspiration for all communities.”

Learning about Abdul Qadir Badayuni also inspired her to take up the task. After finding out that he translated Ramayana and Mahabharata in Urdu during Akbar’s period, she was, even more, driven to do it.

Talat took up the works by Muslim scholars like Deen Mohammad Deen, Ali Hasan Nafena, Nazirul Hasan, Shailesh Zaidi and others, to accomplish her task. “I have brought works of different Muslim scholars in a single volume and that too in Urdu. It took me two years to complete the work,” she shared.

“Each religion speaks about humanity and I really wish good sense prevails among the masses,” said Talat who believes that Urdu can effectively bridge the gap between the two communities.

H/T: Hindustan Times