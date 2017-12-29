Magician Suhani Shah Hypnotizes Us With Magic Of Her Story

What did you use to do when you were 7 years old?

Eat, watch TV, sleep, repeat. Well that was what I did.

At the age of 7, Suhani Shah performed her first magic show. Now at 26, apart from being a world-renowned magician, she is a professional hypnotherapist, author of five books, a great orator, and an illusionist. To add to all this, she also explores her adventurist spirit by traveling to new places; and she is also a scuba diver!

Feeling inspired? You should.

In a brief telephonic conversation, Suhani took me to her magical world.

Me: What made you choose a unique career that of a magician?

Suhani: Since my childhood, I always wanted to do something different, something unique. Everybody wanted to become a teacher, a dancer, an engineer, etc. Magic was what attracted me the most. It gave me the platform to stand out from the crowd.

Secondly, as a child, I used to love magic shows on TV. I was always curious to know how they performed this or that act. So, magic always managed to get my full attention.

Thirdly, my parents’ support. Initially, when I told them that I want to do magic, they didn’t think about it that seriously. But when they saw how really serious I was about the matter, they gave me their full support. So these three things basically helped me get to the place I am today.

Me: What made you fall in love with magic?

Suhani: Magic takes you away from reality. It creates a beautiful imaginary world. I just love the entire feeling of being a magician! The happiness and comfort that I get on stage are inexplicable and that’s what makes magic so beautiful. The spark that magic has, that’s what I love.

Me: Since, you were homeschooled do you miss not being a part of the school and college days?

Suhani: Actually I wouldn’t even call myself home-schooled. I am unschooled. Since I started my professional journey at a very young age, my mind was preoccupied with other stuff. It was at the age of 13 that I thought of studying. So I studied at home on my own.

Now that I go to various schools and colleges to give lectures, the students ask me, ‘How can we become like you?’ So, when I see these people looking up to me, wanting to be like me, I don’t feel that I’ve missed out on anything. Yes, my childhood was different, but I think I have utilized it in a much better way than I would have if I had gone to school. If I get a chance to relive my life, I‘ll live it in exactly the same way I’ve done till now.

Me: What is the funniest thing people had said to you about your career option?

Suhani: First of all, people considered magic like something that is related to the circus or that ‘madaari’ type thing. Secondly, I didn’t go to school. Thirdly, I was doing magic. Fourth, I was a girl. So people said stuff about me like ‘kaisi ladki hai, jaadu vaadu karti hai, school nahi jaati, shaadi kaise hogi iski!!!’ *laughs*

Me: Who is your favorite audience?

Suhani: I love all of them! In our entire 3hr show, we have acts for all age groups. Whether it be kids, teenagers, couples, adults, we have something for all of them. The feeling that I get when I perform for my audience is ultimate. I love them!

Me: What is your Secret power?

Suhani: Everybody has some hidden powers…mine…might be the comfort I get on stage. I feel I am born to perform on stage because the happiness I get from it is boundless.

Me: Is the career of a magician profitable?

Suhani: It depends. It is very difficult for a magician to establish herself, especially in India. Magic doesn’t hold much ground here. Although the situation is much better from the time I started, it still has a long way to go.

Magic requires a lot of handwork, practice, and concentration. It may take 3 days to 3 months to prepare for an act of barely 30 seconds onstage. It’s also very important for a magician to come up with his own tricks and acts. Copied acts do not hold much value.

Lastly, the place you’re performing at. For example in places like Vegas and New York, magicians are treated as celebrities, whereas in India they don’t really get much recognition.

Me: If you could change one thing in the world with magic, what would it be?

Suhani: I would create One God and One religion. It will be a solution to almost all the problems. I can fight terrorism, corruption and so many other social evils by this.

Me: Do you believe In the Harry Potter world?

Suhani: I wish it were real.

*l wish the same too*

Me: What is the equipment you like to work with the most?

Suhani: I don’t like to work with equipment. I love to read minds, predict futures and play mind games. So, my favorite equipment if we can call it that is my audience.

Me: What festival do you find the most magical?

Suhani: Diwali. I love Diyas! They are so inspirational and so beautiful. One small diya, one small spark of light can lighten the darkest of rooms. It tells us that you might have to burn a little in order to light the world!

Me: Any magical advice you’d like to give to youngsters?

Suhani: Achievements, profession, career, all that is important. But the most important of all is personal happiness and the key to that is living your childhood dream. So, I’ll just advise everybody to never let go of your childhood dreams. I am living mine, and I can’t express how happy I am!

Check more on Suhani’s website!