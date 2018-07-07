Madras High Court Adjourns Documentary Filmmaker K. Divya’s Advance Bail Plea To July 16

Documentary filmmaker and lawyer K. Divya who is known for her documentary ‘Kakkoos’, a critically acclaimed film on manual scavengers, has filed for an anticipatory bail. But Justice G. R. Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday adjourned the same to July 16.

In her advance bail petition, Divya had said that the police had registered a case against her under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour when the trailer of her upcoming documentary ‘Orutharum Varala’ released. It is based on the plight of the victims of the Cyclone Ockhi and what measures the government took to combat the same.

Following this, at least 15 police personnel searched her house without a warrant when only her father and husband were present at the house and she was in Perambalur. When she heard of the incident, she returned to Madurai district court and was again approached by policemen dressed in plain clothes who asked her to come with them for an inquiry.

Intimidated by the police, she filed the anticipatory bail petition before the High Court Bench fearing that all this was happening to stop her from making socially conscious films.

H/T: The Hindu