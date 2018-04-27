Madras HC Rejects Plea For Early Release Of Convict In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination

An petition seeking early release filed by Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was dismissed by Madras High Court on Friday.

Nalini is serving a life sentence and has completed over 25 years in prison. She sought early release on humanitarian grounds by exercising powers conferred on the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution.

A division bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and Justice R Subramanian passed the order while noting that the court cannot interfere in the matter since the issue has been already seized of by the Supreme Court.

It was in February when Sriharan had approached the High Court, challenging the validity of Section 435(1)(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code that requires states to consult the Centre before commuting or reducing a prison sentence in a case that was investigated by central agencies.

A division bench of the court said on Friday that Sriharan would have to wait for the outcome of a related matter pending before the Supreme Court. In January, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to respond to the Tamil Nadu government, which had sought its view on releasing seven convicts in the case, including Sriharan.

Opposing the appeal, advocate general Vijay Narayan submitted that the present issue was completely covered by the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of the petitioner herself. The state had decided to release Nalini, but the Centre had challenged it before the Supreme Court on the ground that the state could not decide without getting concurrence from the Centre as the case had been investigated by the CBI. “The Supreme Court has passed an interim order against the state government and it is still pending. Therefore, the state cannot act now,” he said.

