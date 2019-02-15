Madras HC Recommends Installation Of CCTV Cameras In Senior Officials’ Cabins To Stop Sexual Harassment

Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court has strongly recommended to the Chief Secretary to install “CCTV Cameras inside the official Chambers and office rooms of all the higher officials, in order to avoid all such allegations/complaints against the higher officials. And to safeguard the interest of women officers and women employees from the offenses of sexual harassment.”

The suggestion was made after the hearing in the case regarding the alleged sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police by Murugan IPS, the Joint Director of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Tamil Nadu. In September 2018, an FIR was registered by the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department against Murugan. He was booked under IPC Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

H/T: The News Minute