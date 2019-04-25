Madras HC Calls For Extending Abortion Window Period From 20 To 24 Weeks

The Madras High Court on Wednesday mooted an extension of the gestation period for termination of pregnancy from 20 weeks to 24 weeks, as cases of unwanted pregnancies due to rapes and forced relationships are increasing at an alarming rate.

A division bench of justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar observed that the rate at which women are falling prey to such crimes, which are leading to abortions being carried out at homes under unsafe conditions, is a matter of concern. In regard to it, the court has called for the central government to come out with a time frame by which the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 could be amended by extending the permissible termination period from 20 weeks to 24 weeks.

“By this the birth of unwanted children with stigma which are the result of rape and forced relationships against the wishes of the victims can be avoided. In the interest of the children, women and future generation,” the amendment is necessary the judges said.

Taking into cognizance a report by WHO-MOD (World Health Organisation and March of Dimes), the court also pointed out that 2.70 crore children were born in India every year, out of which 17 lakh were born with abnormalities found in the fetus itself. As the cases are reported very late, the doctors are finding it difficult to diagnose the abnormalities in the fetus within a time frame of 20 weeks, the court said.

