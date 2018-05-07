Madhuri Dixit On Her Upcoming Film ‘Bucket List’ And Her Favourite Aspect Of Filmmaking

“I have been hearing about making a comeback for so many years now,” jokes Madhuri Dixit.

It would be appropriate to call Bucket List Madhuri Dixit’s first Marathi film. She can’t comprehend the idea of calling it her comeback to Bollywood as it was just in 2014 when she was last seen on the silver screen.

Madhuri makes an important point: “Aamir Khan does a film once every three years, after all. I don’t deal with it – I am coming back and so be it.”

Tejas Deoskar’s directorial Bucket List is based on Madhura Sane, who gets a second shot on life after undergoing a heart transplant. In the film, Madhura tracks down the heart donor Sai and tries to fulfil Sai’s dreams.

Here is the trailer for the film:

Bucket List (Marathi with English Subtitle) | Official Trailer | Madhuri Dixit Nene | 25th May Make a wish and tick it off your bucket list! Join Madhura in her journey filled with laughter, joy, acceptance and love. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar In theatres 25th May, 2018.

Madhuri has played her share of strong characters on screen. “In some of the roles like Mrityudand, the character is visibly strong and comes from a background that makes her strong. In Anjaam, everything is shocking for the character,” she shares.

She explains how Madhura is a different kind of strong character: “Madhura is also a strong character, but it is very understated – she is not used to this. She is muted and yet she holds her ground, and that is her strength – she holds her ground without being offensive to anyone. She wants to hold onto the things she is doing. You don’t have to be in your face to be strong.”

When Tejas approached her for the film she instantly gravitated to the idea of “a woman’s journey to self-realisation.” She says, “I thought it was such a relatable thing. I have seen many working women who get lost in their own world and forget who they are while doing stuff for everyone else. There is never a me in the equation. This journey of how a woman discovers herself is what grabbed me.”

When asked if she would display her dancing skills in this movie as well, she answeres: “Well, it’s an inevitable question, but it is a part of who I am, and you will have to watch the film to find out.”

The film industry has drastically altered since her debut in Abodh in 1984. She says, “It would have been more difficult if I were to come into films now. These days, you get bound scripts, and everything is much more organised. Everything is worked out – what your hair and make-up are going to like, for instance. Everything is now digital, and there is no camera whirring in your ears all the time when you are saying your lines. And there are other comforts we didn’t have before, like vanity vans. I remember shooting in the sun. We had to work like that. It is much more comfortable now than when I started out. It is very easy to slip into this kind of situation – and much easier to get used to it too.”

One thing that however remains same is the effort that goes into delivering a good performance. Madhuri explains, “It was spontaneous even back then – we made good films then, and we are making good films now.”

Talking about her favourite part of filmmaking, she says: “The best part of filmmaking is still the moment when I come in front of the camera, but I also now enjoy what is happening behind the scenes. Because of my experience, I can talk about and exchange ideas, but of course, being in front of the camera is the main attraction.”

