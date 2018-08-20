Madhu Tells Us How She Was Falsely Accused Of Her Husband’s Murder And How Prayas Helped Her Out

When Prayas (a TISS Field Action Project dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable groups coming in contact with the criminal justice system) first introduced us to Madhu (name changed to protect confidentiality), we were left dumbstruck for a while. From being really pained for her predicament to the anger boiling in our bosoms, we went through an array of emotions in a short while. However, the feeling of awe for her strength was the one that lingered on.

Living with her children and a jobless husband Roshan (name changed to protect confidentiality), Madhu never really had an easy life. There came a point in life when the going got really tough and she decided to start a business in partnership with a friend to survive.

Just when things were beginning to fall in place, all hell broke loose upon Madhu and her family. One day her husband went missing, and while she lodged a complaint, her husband’s dead body was found by the police.

However, this was just the beginning of the nightmare. Even before she could get a hold of what was happening, she was put under trial for her own husband’s murder, a crime that she had not even committed in the first place.

In an interaction that we recently had with Madhu, she talked about the false accusations, what followed, how it almost ruined her life and how Prayas gave her a new lease of life. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Would you be comfortable sharing the circumstances of the case? How did it all transpire?

I was in a partnership business, and was the sole breadwinner in the house. Over time, my husband had taken a lot of loans and had no means to repay them. One day he suddenly went missing. Someone had killed him, and we were absolutely clueless about the murderer. The police also failed at finding any suspects. So in desperation, they started building a case against me.

They filed false evidence stating that I had an affair with my business partner and thus we had both planned Roshan’s murder. The police pressurized me into giving a false statement saying that they will release me after a few days if I complied. But I refused. They nevertheless registered a case against me and put me in prison. My in-laws went to their village without even having a word with me and never returned. I had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and she suffered the most because there was no one to take care of her.

That must have taken a huge toll on you. How did you manage?

I was in a state of shock. My blood pressure went down. My health was so critical that I should have been admitted to a hospital, but my in-laws said that it’s not possible because there’ll be people coming to meet us after hearing about husband’s demise. I just obeyed and kept listening to all the taunts by police. I didn’t know what else to do. When I was arrested, I had no idea how long it would go on. Initially, they told me it was a matter of a few days, but it went on for months.

Have there been instances when men made unsolicited advances at you trying to take advantage of your vulnerable situation?

Yes, there have been so many instances. My case was built on a false story of an affair. So, I faced a lot of harassment from people who said things like “if you could do it with him, why can’t you do it with us.” The people from whom my husband had taken loans also made sexual advances. They would tell me that everything would be taken care of if I give them a “yes.” It has been a nightmare.

Did you file any complaints against them?

No, I didn’t. Why will I go to the same people who put me through this hell? They are the ones who have created these troubles for me, they will never help me with anything.

Have your daughters faced a similar problem?

Thankfully, my daughters haven’t faced any problems.

Tell us about the conditions inside the prison and what kind of improvements do you think we need in the system?

Before improving the jail conditions, the systems must be brought in place. There is a need to get some good and honest people in the system, making more stringent laws and implementing them more strictly. The Police can put almost anybody in jail saying they are under trial which I think is unfair. There should be some rules that entail that the presence of some evidence to put the accused in prison. When I was in the prison, we didn’t have anything to do. So, I used to read and keep my mind busy.

How did Prayas interfere and prove to be a ray of hope for you?

I used to avoid talking to anyone and kept quiet most of the time. However, I noticed the social workers of Prayas visiting and talking to other prisoners. One day a social worker approached me, asked me about my story and told me that she could help me and well, true to her promise that’s exactly what she did.

How did Prayas help you in getting financially independent?

When I became a part of Prayas, I started appreciating the work they do. That’s when I expressed interest is similar work and they helped me in volunteering at an NGO.

My experience at the NGO has been great. There was no false commitment or anything. I have got all the support that was promised to me. I’ll use my first salary to buy a Sari for my mom and take my kids out. My mom has been my biggest support all this while.

How has your life changed after you came out of jail?

I was independently taking care of my family even when my husband was with us. So, that way nothing has changed for me. But one thing that has changed is people’s behavior towards me. Facing people after all this has become very difficult for me.

What has kept you going through all this?

My kids’ unconditional love and support. My son who is just 15 years old, sits beside me and talks to me whenever I am sad or worried about anything.

What do you think is the biggest challenge for you right now?

My children’s future is the biggest challenge. People like to cook up stories and spread rumors about everyone. Whenever I step out, people look at me with a suspicious eye. Then there are those harass women like me who don’t have a man to protect them.

Do you want to give any message to our readers?

Don’t spread rumors. They are fatal. They destroy lives. Get your facts right before saying something about someone.

Image for representational purposes only.

Sometimes one mistake is all it takes to condemn you for life. But everyone deserves a second chance in life, especially when he/she is willing to mend their ways and live a life of dignity. We at IWB strongly believe that.

Thus, this Independence day, IWB is joining hands with Prayas in their fight for women prisoners where we are striving to reverse the mire of their mistakes and the stigma that has followed them and to help them live a life of dignity, where they embrace their independence, with their heads held high.