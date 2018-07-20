Madhabilata and Tanvi Might Soon Become 1st Two Indian Women To Ski The Last Degree To The South Pole

Kolkata-based mountaineer and model Madhabilata Mitra and Tanvi Buch, a Mumbai-based architect and photographer, are all set for a skiing expedition to the South Pole this December. Not only are they going to brave dangerously low temperatures, but if they succeed they will become the first two Indian women to ski the last degree to the South Pole.

They will be going as part of a six-woman global team on the expedition, called ‘Polar Maidens’. Tanvi, 24, is the youngest member of the team. They’ll be starting their journey in mid-December according to Ankita Mitra, the director of Kolevent, a Kolkata-based agency, which is sending Madhabilata and Buch on the expedition. From September 1-9, the team will be training in Scotland, then they’ll visit London after which they’ll return to India.

Both of them are very enthusiastic about their upcoming adventure and optimistic about their success. A trained mountaineer, Madhabilata has undertaken rescue training so as to get ready for difficult situations during rock climbing and mountaineering. As for Tanvi, she said that she is trying to be fit which will allow her to complete this journey.

Of the six members, Guinness World Record Holder and explorer Janice Meek will be leading the team. The other three members come from the UK, Canada, and Ireland.

