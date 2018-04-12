Madeline Miller Rewrote ‘The Odyssey’ To Show How Even Goddesses Had To Struggle For Their Independence

One of the two 4,000-year-old epic Greek poems, Homer’s Odyssey has been a fixture in culture and canon over the millennia. The poem that is about the Greek hero Odysseus, narrates the story of the king of Ithaca, and his ten-year-long journey home after the fall of Troy.

Another person to dare touch the classic is author Madeline Miller, a former high school classics teacher. Miller has made a career out of mining these monolithic poems for exquisitely written, character-driven stories that are based in both ancient mythology and eternal human experience.

On taking the bold step, Miller in an interview with Refinery29 said, “I wanted to push back against Homer,” which is nothing new for Miller who’s never been afraid of pushing back against Homer, or to reinvent his poems completely.

Miller’s first novel, Song of Achilles, explored how the deep love between Achilles and Patroclus affected the course of the Trojan War. And her second book, Circe, out on April 10, is narrated by the immortal witch herself, who was most famous for turning Odysseus’ men into pigs in the Odyssey.

While Circe is inspired by the Odyssey, this is no one’s story but Circe’s. In the book, Circe alludes to the fact that she’s telling her version of the story. The male heroic version has been the loudest version, but its not objective truth. Miller shared, “after exhibiting her skills as a witch, the sly, brilliant, and devastatingly under-appreciated Circe is banished from her father’s kingdom, where nymphs frolicked and gods dined ad infinitum, to the island Aiaia. Alone, Circe is liberated from restrictions (gender norms exist among the gods, too) and can develop as both, a witch and an individual.

Greek Goddess ‘Circe’

There are many women characters in the Odyssey, and they all exist to either help Odysseus along, or thwart his journey. But in her book, Miller gave Circe a story that isn’t just confined to the Odyssey. She shows her life bigger than one man’s life. Circe is in two books of the Odyssey, and the author wanted Odysseus to be two chapters in Circe. “That’s exactly what I wanted to do. That’s what I held him to. He gets talked about in some other chapters, but he’s only in those chapters. That felt really important to me. I wanted her to be the centre of the story. I wanted it to be an epic story about a woman’s life. And for her to have all the attention and all the adventures and the growth, the errors, the virtues, that heroes like Achilles and Odysseus have in their stories,” commented Miller.

After Song of Achilles, Miller had expressed her interest in staying in the world of Homer. But of all the women in Homeric myth, she chose to focus on Circe. “It didn’t even feel like a choice, because it was so obviously Circe to me. She has been gripping to me for a very long time. I love the fact that she’s one of the very few women in mythology who’s allowed to live independently, to have power, to be frightening to the gods and to not be punished for it. Usually women with power in the ancient world end up brought low, particularly if they intimidate the gods or do something like turn a hero’s men into pigs. But Circe generally has a happier ending in mythology. I was interested in how she got away with that. And how challenging it was to carve out that independent life in a world that did not give women their independence or their power.”

Circe needed an island of her own. Speaking about the role that solitude played in Circe’s formation, and reminding the readers of how Virginia Woolf famously wrote about a woman needing a room of her own, Miller said, “Culturally both in the ancient world and today, women are expected to be reacting to their family, taking care of their family, being corrected by their family, doing the things that their family, friends, husbands or fathers expected them to do. What solitude allows is for Circe to be whom she is without having her selfhood deformed by the expectation of her father, family, or society. She can finally say who am I, really? Who do I want to be? What do I believe in? I don’t have to think about doing something that is socially acceptable anymore so what do I want to do?”

And she further said, “I think it’s very important for women – for everyone, but for women in particular because they have so many social expectations placed on them to interact with, serve others, and subordinate the self for others – to have that solitude. In order to be themselves without the voices around them that tell them what to do.”

By giving Homeric poems a new form and perspective, Miller hopes for people to get compelled to return to the pages of the classic. She considers it to be the greatest compliment when people tell her that they read her book and it made them want to read the Iliad.

H/T Link : Refinery29