Maavia Malik Creates History By Becoming Pakistan’s First Transgender Newscaster

Maavia Malik has created history by becoming Pakistan’s first transgender newscaster. In a first of its kind, a local broadcaster in Pakistan hired Maavia and a BBC reporter announced her first appearance on the TV.

Just a few days ago the Senate in Pakistan had passed a bill which advocated the protection of the Transgender population in the country. It was last year when a court in Pakistan for the first time ever ordered the transgender people to be counted in the national census.

Pakistan’s transgender population stands at 10,418. This amounts to 0.005 percent of the total population which stands at 207 million as per the census carried out last year.

The news started doing rounds after a Pakistani BBC journalist Shiraz Hassan tweeted about Maavia. He wrote, “Pakistan’s first newscaster on screen now-Maavia Malik.”

Recently Sherry Rehman became the first female opposition leader in Senate of Pakistan. Going by the trends, Pakistan certainly is on a progressive path.

