M. J. Akbar Accused By Former Asian Age Editor Of Raping Her

Former Minister M. J. Akbar has yet another sexual harassment allegation leveled against him as Pallavi Gogoi, the Chief Business Correspondent of National Public Radio (NPR), accused him of raping her. It happened when she was working as the Op-Ed page editor of The Asian Age.

Gogoi was 23 when she became the editor of the op-ed page at The Asian Age. Writing in The Washington Post Column, she shared, “It was a big responsibility at a young age. But I would soon pay a very big price for doing a job I loved.” She went on to recount how “there was never a day when he (Akbar) didn’t shout at one of us at the top of his voice.” “I was mesmerized by his use of language, his turns of phrase, wishing that I could write like he did. So I took all the verbal abuse,” she wrote.

It was in 1994 when Akbar assaulted her for the first time. “I had gone into his office — his door was often closed. I went to show him the op-ed page I had created with what I thought were clever headlines. He applauded my effort and suddenly lunged to kiss me. I reeled. I emerged from the office, red-faced, confused, ashamed, destroyed,” she said.

A few months later it happened again, in Bombay (now Mumbai). “He called me to his room at the fancy Taj hotel, again to see the layouts. When he again came close to me to kiss me, I fought him and pushed him away. He scratched my face as I ran away, tears streaming down,” she shared.

A year later, when she was on an assignment in Jaipur, Akbar called her to his hotel room and forced himself on her. “Even though I fought him, he was physically more powerful. He ripped off my clothes and raped me,” she said. But she couldn’t muster the courage to report the incident as she was filled with shame. “I didn’t tell anyone about this then. Would anyone have believed me? I blamed myself. Why did I go to the hotel room?” she shared.

“What was worse was that after that first time, his grip over me got tighter. I stopped fighting his advances because I felt so helpless. He continued to coerce me. For a few months, he continued to defile me sexually, verbally, emotionally,” she added. She wrote how he would “burst into loud rages in the newsroom” whenever she would engage in a conversation with male colleague. She was frightened by his behavior and tried to stay as far from him as possible by taking outstation assignments as far as the US and UK.

But when Akbar visited the newspaper’s London office where she was appointed as a foreign correspondent, he hit her and “went on a rampage, throwing things from the desk at me — a pair of scissors, a paperweight, whatever he could get his hands on”. Following this, she quit The Asian Age.

Sandeep Kapur, Akbar’s lawyer, has denied the allegations and has called them false and fabricated.

However, according to PTI, M. J. Akbar later said he had “consensual relationship” spanning several months with journalist Pallavi Gogoi, who has accused him of rape.

H/T: The Indian Express