Lust Stories Is A Win Because It Normalises The ‘Shocking’ Idea That Women’s Desire Is Valid

When Swara Bhasker masturbated in Veere Di Wedding, everyone and their grandmother collectively lost their mind. Because this is not befitting of an Indian woman, who does not feel lust. Two weeks later, we got Lust Stories, four stories about four Indian women and their desire.

Lust Stories is an anthology, with four films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar – the same team that made Bombay Talkies. But this time it has been released on Netflix, and because you have the option of taking breaks or walking away between films, the experience is different from that of watching a feature film. Regardless, Netflix is the perfect platform for it.

For as long as I can remember, women have been longing for love in films. Usually, it’s love from ‘someone somewhere made just for them’ and sometimes it’s from an entirely undeserving partner. Of late, some women have started longing for freedom and independence, but mostly they are presented as devoid of desire. In Lust Stories, we see four women take control of their desire – or at least try to – and navigate the messy relationships that come with it.

Anurag’s film is the first, and longest, starring the always reliable Radhika Apte playing a college professor exploring her sexuality. She married her first boyfriend and was considerably inexperienced then, so now that she’s in an open long-distance marriage, she’s making up for it by sleeping with students and colleagues. Except that she doesn’t know how to let her desire exist in isolation and soon starts unravelling, stalking her student and ranting at the audience about the love lives of Draupadi and Amrita Pritam.

Zoya’s film comes next, starring Bhumi Pednekar, who has two lines of dialogue but is easily one of the best performances. When you first see her, she’s having sex with Neil Bhoopalam, and it’s only after they’re done that you realise she’s his maid. The class difference is accentuated with every scene until you’re so uncomfortable watching her serve tea to the woman who will end up marrying Neil. Bhumi doesn’t say anything as Neil refuses to look at her during the day, or even as she eats the mithai his mother gives her after congratulating her because “bhaiya ki shaadi fix ho gayi hai.”



Dibakar’s film, which will bring immense joy to Manisha Koirala fans, deals with slightly older people. A housewife who gave up her career for her husband and kids ends up having an affair with his best friend because, as she put it so perfectly, he irritates her sometimes. Sanjay Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat (Raazi) play the husband and the best friend, respectively, and they’re both unsure of what Manisha wants.

The anthology ends with Karan’s film, which stars the perfectly-cast Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, who get married and have the kind of sex where Kiara actually starts counting the seconds until he’s done. Spoiler alert: she can count them on one hand. To add insult to injury, her mother-in-law tells her that ek aurat ki sabse badi hasrat bachche hote hain (a woman’s greatest desire is to have kids). When she sees her colleague, played by Neha Dhupia, masturbate at work, she ends up borrowing that vibrator (which is not how vibrators work, Karan!) and that leads to some, um, family issues. Kiara is fantastic in this one, simultaneously shy and sexy, nervous yet excited.

None of these stories are resolved in the end, because lust is just another part of life and life cannot be resolved while living. But all the women get what they want, to satisfy their desire, until they realise they will have to deal with the collateral damage as well. But what Lust Stories does so well is present these women as real people as opposed to caricatures blinded by lust. They are smart, shy, and manipulative, which is in sharp contrast to the men of the anthology, who are all pretty much men-children, less aware and less experienced than the women in the matters of the heart and mind.

Lust Stories puts several forms of women’s desire on display, does not judge them for it, and normalises the idea that women can want sex just as much as men, sometimes maybe more. But perhaps when a film like this is made again, we can try to add at least one woman doesn’t have to go through major trouble just to get a happy ending.