Lt Supriya Choudhary Is The First Woman From Rajasthan To Join The Territorial Army

Lt Supriya Choudhary has donned the olive uniform to become the first lady from Rajasthan to join the Territorial Army. She is the second woman in India who has joined the Territorial Army. Lt Shilpy Gargmukh is the first woman to achieve the feat.

Hailing from the Gokhari village of Alsisar tehsil in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, Lt Choudhary was the only woman in the training and due to that faced her share of hardships. But owing to her determination and hardwork did not allow any of them to hold her back.

Choudhary had been working as a scientist at ONGC since 2013. She has also had the privilege of commanding the Republic Day parade at the ONGC Headquarters in Dehradun.

“The exposure at ONGC rejuvenates my spirit and I also feel motivated to apply my scientific & research knowledge in the field of Oil & Gas. As a Scientist, I am working with this great organization from 2013 and this journey has been very enriching for me professionally and personally,” shared Lt Choudhary.

She gave the credit for her success to the family working in ONGC and her husband Varunasinh Pooni. She also said that “It is my privilege that I got the opportunity to serve my country by joining the territorial army. Meeting with the Honorable President of India & Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army on the occasion of Territorial army day in the year 2017 is a dream come true for me, which would not have been possible without the support of ONGC.”

H/T: SSB Crack