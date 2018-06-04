Lt. Governor Of Puducherry Kiran Bedi On How Serving The Union Territory Has Become A Cause For Her

Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer, who remained in service for 35 years before taking voluntary retirement in 2007 is an inspiration and motivation for many. Last week she completed two years as the 23rd Lt. Governor of Puducherry. While her entire life has been devoted to making sure that progress finds space, let’s find out what these two years have been devoted to.



“It’s a rare opportunity which has enabled me to serve Puducherry and learn in the process. I also experienced first hand what holds back development and deprives the people of their legitimate resources and the solutions we have. It’s a hopeful situation,” she said in an interview with The Hindu.

As Lt. Governor, she has implemented centrally-driven schemes such as the Swachh Bharat Mission and worked towards the revival of water bodies. But even though these have proven to be remarkable achievements, she feels it’s on the people to decide if they are achievements, not on her.

Kiran Bedi had always harbored a difficult relationship with the government, with the Ministry taking a critical stand on her way of functioning.

“We both have been saying we are going by the rules and the law. I won’t like to be the judge. All I can say is I read the rules on taking over and decided to fulfill my responsibilities in letter and spirit. I was ably guided too. I enjoy no legal immunity as Lt. Governor compared to full-fledged Governors of States,” she said.

As for her assessment of the financial position of Puducherry, she finds it to be “very precarious” and “needing a lot of homework and hard work with total integrity and wisdom.” She feels that “serving Puducherry has become a cause” for her, a priority that she is working on. She will be drawing a plan of progress for Puducherry for the next decade, “a practical plan which people of Puducherry feel equally responsible for.”

