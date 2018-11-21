Lovlina Borgohain Confirms A Bronze For India In World Boxing Championship

“I wanted a medal. After I failed at Gold Coast, I was heartbroken. So there was a lot of pressure here at the World Championships,” says Lovlina Borgohain, who confirmed a bronze in the 69kg quarterfinal of the World Boxing Championship on Tuesday. Lovlina ensured her medal by beating Kaye Scott from Australia.

The 21-year-old boxer, who hails from Assam, started off as a Muay Thai fighter before she ventured into boxing after facing a number of roadblocks. Scroll reported her as saying, “Itna sab chhod diya boxing ke liye. This medal counts for a lot.”

When Lovlina began her career in boxing, she had to leave her home and move to SAI hostels. It was really challenging for both her and her family as it was her first time away from home. Recollecting those days, she says, “I only went out of home to go to school and now suddenly I was going away. I had a lot of problems at the beginning because it was the first time for me away from home. I was very sad. I had no friends in the hostel and I cried a lot. My parents were also sad. I took a lot of time to adjust.”

She made a swift albeit understated march to the semi-finals. In the match, she initiated as the aggressor in the first round and surprised Scott with her blows. While Scott managed to make a comeback in the second round, Lovelina didn’t let it last for long. After this, the game saw a lot of ups and downs and it was not until the last round when she scored the medal with her double jabs, step-in hooks, and combinations.

“It was a tough fight, but I have worked on my weaknesses and strengths and conditioning all year. I am waiting to win the gold, after which I will do everything I’ve put on hold,” she says.

Lovelina further added, “Winning a gold here is my dream. My weight is also included in the Olympics so it is very important and I have to beat everyone. The first competitor I faced has played at Olympics.”

Among the things on her to-do list that she has put on hold as of now comes her diary that she has been keeping for the past two years. Since the day she started writing in her diary, she has made sure to write a sentence every single day in it, which is- “Day by day, I will get better and better.”

However, she did not write anything in the diary since the starting of the world tournament. Lovelina shares, “For this championship, I have not written anything. I wanted to win a medal, so maybe I will write now. But a gold would be really special.”

