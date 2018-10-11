Lovetreats.in Is Helping India Celebrate Sex And Explore New Dimensions Of Pleasure

IWB thinks it is time we put an end to the unsolicited censorship on our words, desires, and lives, but more importantly to the shame that was never ours in the first place, the shame that we wrap our sexual desires in. We are thus taking the pink out of the blush with our campaign UNBLUSHING.

As our campaign partner Lovetreats.in joined hands with us, we embarked on our pursuit of understanding what it is that inhibits women from openly acknowledging and celebrating their sexuality. We wanted them to lay bare their sexual desire as a euphoric celebration of their sexuality, and talk about sex, unabashed and unblushingly.

Thus, as a part of our campaign, we got our interviewees talking about sex toys. Our conversations with them revealed some major problems pertaining to purchasing and possessing a sex toy in India. For instance, drag queen Kushboo (Ikshaku Bezbaroa) shared, “I don’t know where to find sex toys in India. So, I have never had an experience with buying one, but I do own a dildo. Once at home, somebody bumped upon it and asked me weird questions. It’s embarrassing but it’s okay.”

“I do have a sex toy. One of my friends gifted to me and many of my other friends have them too. Yes, I have used it. In fact, sometimes when women talk about masturbation and discuss what works and what not, then you just recommend somebody that you should go and get one,” said Sreepoorna.

Another woman that we reached out to reiterated what others had raised earlier i.e. the difficulty of getting a sex toy in India. She said, “The access is a big problem in India. It’s not like we haven’t gone scouting for them, all to no avail though. There is so much which I want to try in sex, but the problem remains that most of it requires some sex toy or the other, the access to which in India is a big issue.” Thus access, clearly, came out as one of the major issues. Finances were next.

Transgender activist Akkai shared, “Though I have never used any sex toys, I have used vegetables for masturbation.”

However, luckily for us, Lovetreats.in has a solution for sex toys woes in India.

