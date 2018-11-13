‘Lovesick’ Tells The Story Of How Dr. Suniti Solomon Brought Together Two HIV Positive People

Known as the pioneer for HIV research and treatment in India, as late Dr. Suniti Solomon went deeper in her AIDS research, she realised that the stigma attached to it was way bigger than the disease itself.

Over the years, Suniti who ran the YR Gaitonde Centre for AIDS Research and Education realised that it was the stress of talking about HIV AIDS that wreaked havoc on the patient’s condition and deteriorated it at a faster pace than what was anticipated. She further realised that the medical science focussed more on a cure for the disease than paying attention to the emotional and mental well being of the patient.

Thus, she started approaching her subjects on a more individual level where the focus was on the needs of those suffering from HIV. Noticing the need for a partner as one of the most important ones, Suniti started a matchmaking service in 2001 for individuals suffering from HIV AIDS. She started relying on the CD4 level in their blood, which is a marker of immunity, to orchestrate an effective match between two people.

“When HIV patients started living longer in the early 2000s, they were facing a lot of pressure from their families to get married. However, most resisted because they did not want to ruin another person’s life. We do not charge anything and the service is not limited to our patients. In fact, we often get requests from other parts of India and overseas as well. We’ve matched 32 couples so far,” shared Dr. Sunil Solomon, Suniti’s son in an interaction with The Hindu.

He adds, “We have been taking care of patients since 1993. Apart from matrimony, we are also aware of the challenges faced by people with HIV, both clinically and socially.”

It was through YRG Care’s matchmaking service that Chennai-based Karthik (name changed to ensure confidentiality), who had almost given up on the entire idea of life and marriage due to HIV, found a suitable match in the chirpy Manu.

While Karthik had contracted the disease from a blood transfusion, Manu got it from her first husband (the story of a lot of women suffering from HIV in India). The two easily clicked and tied the knot in 2011.

From 2011 to today, this couple surely has come a long way which can be easily ascertained from the fact that ‘Lovesick,’ a documentary directed by Ann S Kim and Priya Giri Desai, focuses on their love story and how Suniti orchestrated the match.

“Had I discovered HIV in a baby instead of in sex workers, the stigma around AIDS would’ve been different,” says Dr. Suniti Solomon in a clip from the film which has been in the making for 8 years now.

Talking about the stigma around HIV, Kartik says, “Once you’re diagnosed with it, it’s inevitable that you become a social outcast. You cannot openly talk about it. The moment you say AIDS, they take two steps back. People suddenly start judging you, since the disease is associated with sex and sex workers,” he adds.

Speaking on their decision to become a part of the film, he says, “At first, we were a little skeptical, but we saw the world evolving and we found a sense of belonging. People who knew about our condition started to accept us the way we are.”

After premiering at MAMI last month, ‘Lovesick’ is will soon be available on OTT platforms. You can reach out to Sunil Solomon at sss@yrgcare.org.

H/T: The Hindu