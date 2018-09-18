‘Love Sonia’ Is A Beautiful Story With A Very Strong Woman At The Centre: David Womark

Love Sonia is not an easy film to watch. As our editor, Kashika Saxena, writes, “Anything that deals with the horrors and trauma of sex trafficking shouldn’t be easy to watch,” adding, “(so) this is not an easy film to watch, but it’s perhaps a necessary watch.”

Produced by David Womark, who was nominated for an Oscar for Life of Pi, the film surely raises some difficult albeit important questions. In a recent interaction with Telegraph India, David shared the allure of the stories from the Indian subcontinent that engages him, why he decided to back Love Sonia, and the amount of research that went behind the movie.

It all started for David during the journey of Life Of Pi. As he shares, “I produced Life of Pi and Tabrez shot the Indian portions. We were in India for a month. In 2013, when we were on the whole award circuit for Life of Pi, Tabrez asked me to read this script he had written; I read it and felt it needed some more work, like all scripts do.”

He adds, “What we decided very early on is that when you are making a film on a subject as sensitive as this, there’s a very thin line between exploiting the exploited or pulling your punches. You really have to navigate that line… if you go too far, you are exploiting the exploited; if you don’t do enough, then you aren’t doing justice to the story. That really was a key focus both in the development of the script as well as in filming.”

A lot of research has gone into Love Sonia, a lot of which has to do with the statistics related to human trafficking. When asked if anything about the statistics caught him by surprise, David answers, “Honestly, when you are making a film, statistics don’t matter; what you are doing is telling a story.”

He adds, “But yes, this film has a subject that’s relevant across timelines and cultures. The whole #MeToo movement started in the last 10-11 months and if you think of it, the root of sexual harassment is sexual slavery. That’s what the film is about. But we are not here to lecture people; we just want you to engage emotionally with the film. ”

Lovia Sonia has a power-packed star cast, with Demi Moore being one of the main attractions. David shares the story of her casting, “We were very lucky to get her. We were actually finding it difficult to cast that role. Demi, when she was married to Ashton Kutcher, was involved in a lot of humanitarian work and once we contacted her, she immediately said she was in. Her only question was, ‘Why should I work with a first-time director?’ And I told her that I had spent a couple of years working on the script with Tabrez and that she had to trust my judgment and that I wouldn’t really waste my time, after having worked with the likes of Ang Lee and Peter Berg (on Deepwater Horizon). ”

After Life of Pi, this is David’s second movie set in India. There is certainly a distinct allure that the subcontinent has for him. He shares, “The journey on Life of Pi was a very intense, three-year journey. The book and the film are set in India and once you start digging into that culture, it just throws up so many interesting facets. We also shot that movie in Taiwan and that film was my introduction to Asia, so to speak.”

He adds, “I realised that we are now at a point globally, in terms of entertainment, where Netflix and Amazon are breaking down the walls. Content is available to everyone everywhere. So what one needs to do is find emotional stories that appeal across the globe. I find that in stories from India and in my projects, I am India focused.”