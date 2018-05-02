Love Mangoes? Take Its Deliciousness To Another Level With This Mouth-Watering Recipe

The only good thing about summers? Mangoes, obviously! We welcome this season despite the scorching heat it brings as it also means that the ‘King of fruits’ has finally arrived. Mango is just not amazing (heavenly, to be precise) in taste but is also rich in nutrients good for our eyesight, heart, and digestion.

So, why don’t we add this delicious delight to our dishes as well? Reetu Uday Kugaji, a Gurgaon-based chef and blogger, has crafted the most ultimate recipe, merging our love for mangoes and chicken in one go and sorting out our menu for our dinner this summer- with the Murgh Aamras Kebab!

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

500 g chicken leg without skin or bone, cut into 2-inch cubes

150 ml Alphonso mango puree

¼ tbsp ginger paste

¼ tbsp garlic paste

½ tsp honey

2 strands saffron

A few fresh basil leaves

½ tsp paprika

¼ tbsp lemon zest, grated

1 tsp almond paste (blanched, peeled, put into the grinder)

½ cup hung curd

½ tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp mace powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tsp lemon juice

Method

Clean and wash chicken pieces thoroughly and pat dry. In a glass bowl, combine the chicken pieces with Alphonso mango puree, ginger and garlic paste, honey, saffron, coarsely ground basil leaves, paprika, grated lemon zest, almond paste, whisked hung curd, cinnamon powder, mace powder and salt to taste. Cover and refrigerate overnight. The next day, remove the bowl from the refrigerator and keep aside for 25 minutes. Preheat the oven to 415˚F in grill mode for 10 minutes. Skewer chicken chunks and place on a rack for 10 minutes. Place a baking sheet below to catch spills. Drizzle the remaining marinade on them and the extra-virgin olive oil over the chicken pieces. Turn over the skewer rods and grill for another 10 minutes. Serve with cilantro and lemon juice with a dip of your choice.

H/T: The Hindu