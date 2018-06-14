Lots Of Moms Want To Be As Lit As My ‘Veere Di Wedding’ Character: Shikha Talsania

Shikha Talsania would want you to know that she’s not married and she’s not a mom. In fact, she’s “very, very single”. And she feels the need to clarify this because her earnest portrayal of a young mom in Veere Di Wedding is so convincing that it’s become hard for people to distinguish the actor from the character.

Earlier today, Veere Di Wedding entered the 100 crore club in less than two weeks since its release, a feat that used to be reserved for blockbusters featuring an evergreen male superstar. But with four women at its centre, Veere has now made a habit of breaking stereotypes.

Shikha plays Meera in the film, a young mom who hasn’t had sex with her white husband in a year and who has been disowned by her family for marrying said husband. Shikha gets some of the best lines of the film, and steals almost every scene that she is in. But she’s neither new to the industry nor to films. She made her debut in 2009 with Wake Up Sid, and has been consistently doing working in theatre, Bollywood, and the internet. But since she’s the breakout star of Veere, it makes sense that she’s suddenly blown up.

In a conversation with IWB, she talks about the overwhelming response, why her character spoke to people, and her relationship with her body. Excerpts:

What is the one reaction you’ve gotten for your performance that made you feel like this is why you did this film?

All the reactions have been really overwhelming, I’m so grateful. Somebody was telling me that a lot of mums have said that they wanted to be as lit as Meera. I was like, ‘that’s really cool!’ One girl said that she’d never guess that I wasn’t Punjabi, not married, and not a mother. And, unanimously, when the promos had come out, what was so lovely was to see so many men and women saying, ‘thank you so much because you’ve given us the confidence to just be ourselves.’ I thought that was really heartening.

But are you at all like your character?

I am very single, very, very single. I am not a mother and not a Punjabi. I would like to think that our attitudes match. She’s very family-oriented and the common thing is that I have friends who are like family and family who are like friends. So that is very similar in our life. She also deals with her changing body, and not only women but men also go through this. I am also a little bit maternal and a loyalist.

So you’re the mom friend?

I think so. I have a lot of friends who mom me also but, yeah, I am very protective and very loyal and that’s Meera for sure. And I’ve definitely had “aaj hum kutton ki tarah peeyenge” waale moments in my life (a hilarious scene in the film where Meera gets sloshed at her best friend’s engagement and spends all of next days nursing a hangover).

Speaking of moms, I’ve never seen the process of giving birth being described in a Bollywood film, especially in such graphic detail.

You know, I am not a mom but I have friends like this, who are young mothers. I have heard these stories before. I’ve had discussions with my friends who are pregnant and they’re asking people for opinions, like should I go for a C-section or a natural birth? So these are conversations we’ve all had. I thought it was very refreshing to see this on screen and that’s why people are reacting to this movie. I remember when I read the scene I made the same face that the girls are making in the lines about the suction cup and stuff like that. I was like, ‘oh my God, it’s shocking’. It’s information that no one will ever tell you apart from your veere. It’s not new but it’s new in terms of being shown on screen.

Meera’s friends were very supportive and encouraging throughout the film, but while watching it I felt like there were some instances of casual body shaming. Did you feel that way while shooting those scenes?

Every single human being on this planet has some body image issues and I’ve also dealt with it and it’s taken me a lot of time, a lot of understanding, a lot of talking to people and a great support system to finally understand that you need to know where it’s coming from. So I didn’t feel uncomfortable while I was shooting for it. I was actually surprised when people were like, ‘oh you’re in a swimming costume on a film, that’s amazing’. I was like, but that’s normal. When you’re on a beach you wear a swimsuit. That’s the way I saw it.

But you do understand the dialogues I am referring to, right?

Yes. I’ve had friends like that. I’ve had moments where I’m like, but why do you have to point that out? But I don’t think it’s done out of malice. And you do it too. Like, I’m making fun of Sakshi (Swara Bhasker’s character) when we’re breaking and entering into Kalindi’s (Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character) old house, when she says, ‘can you help me down,’ and I say, ‘haan haan tu toh fitness ki ma hai na’. It’s done in jest. You have to understand that when there is so much love and support and you know each other for what you truly are, you know where it’s coming from. And the way Meera is reacting to what Sakshi is saying or the rest of them are saying, the rebuttal is also in jest, like, ‘fuck you’.

And there is someone like Avni (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s character) saying, ‘baby you’re still hot’. These are fears that you yourself feel. Like Meera is talking about how her body is not the same after she had the baby. She hasn’t had sex in a year, she has a very understanding husband and she’s not being able to share it with him either. But the people you are able to share it with are your friends.

So what does body positivity mean for you?

One, I truly believe you have to eat right, whatever your shape might be. You have to eat right and you have to exercise. I had started my journey of getting fitter because, I think, sometimes we get stuck in the hole of I am who I am and this is what it’s gonna be and you compensate for really bad behaviour, the way you eat and function. So I had started my journey before I got Veere, and for Veere I got on to a proper regimented routine of doing pilates and eating right and I cannot tell you how much I enjoy it. So, for me, doing all this, eat right, exercise in whatever way you want to – walk, swim, do it at home – but you have to and you’ll feel so. Much. Better. And don’t get stuck on sizes, don’t get stuck on labels, don’t get stuck on what everyone else is saying, it’s about being happy and healthy inside and out. That is body positivity for me.

And, surprisingly enough, there are so many people who aren’t plus-size, like a lot of my friends whose size is smaller than me in terms of the labels that you carry these days, and they said that it’s encouraging to see you do this on the big screen because then we’ll do it in real life. And these are people I never thought would have weight issues. So there will be times when you will feel not so great about yourself and you should know that’s normal as well. But you be you. That’s all I keep saying to everyone.

So much of the conversation around your film has been about the expectations society has of women. What do you think will it take for us to get over the laaj sharam and what do you think is an entertainer’s role in it?

You know, art imitates life, which is what Veere was, it was imitating what women are going through today and what people are going through today. So, I think that we’re in a time when people are writing content which is really aware, well etched-out and conversations have opened up which I think is very important. It’s going to be a domino effect.