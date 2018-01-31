Lots Of Hidden Singing Talent Can Be Found In The Women Of This Small District In UP

Other than being famous for its rich heritage and tranquil beauty, this small district of Uttar Pradesh is home to some stunning women artists. But unlike its neighbouring districts, Lalitpur is a little behind in the race of development.

In the past few years, the small district has only marginally managed to pull up the literacy rate in women from 40+ to 50%. Though its Sahariya tribal population is stuck in an underdeveloped India, it is full of women with some exceptional talent in music. These women eat, drink, walk, talk and sleep music.

Vimla Parihar and her two daughters have made their hobby of singing their profession in an effort to promote the heritage folk songs. According to an article in Huffington Post, during peak season they earn up to Rs 1 lakh in a month. Vimla’s daughters, Anita and Manisha say, their mother was their first teacher and they will continue with singing as a profession.

It is not just Vimala’s family. Another girl, sureeli awaz vaali Ramdevi from Samogar village, has paved a path for herself in singing. After getting married, she found a supportive partner. Her elder brother-in-law not only encouraged her talent but also travelled with her.

Then there is teenager Asha Chaurasiya, a singer-songwriter from Kumehdi village. She learned and developed her talent for not just singing but also writing lyrics from her aunty. The theme of her songs is mostly love and longing. Though she has not finished her training yet, she has already started getting cash prizes.

Apart from these stunning women artists, this small district also runs a residential school, run by Sanjay Kumar. The school provides free music classes to almost 100 young aspirants.

H/T: Huffington Post