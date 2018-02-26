Lost my mom again: ‘Mom’ Actor Sajal Ali Grieves Sridevi’s Demise With Heartbreaking Message

Sridevi’s sudden demise has affected so many people in so many ways more than just the loss of an exceptional artist. Sridevi’s ‘Mom’ co-star Sajal Ali took to Instagram on Sunday to express her grief.

The Pakistani actor posted an old picture of her along with Sridevi with a caption that would make your heart ache for her. She wrote: “Lost my mom again…”

Here is Sajal’s Instagram post:

Lost my mom again… 188.7k Likes, 5,816 Comments – Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Instagram: “Lost my mom again…”

What adds to the poignancy of Sajal’s loss is the fact that it was during the shooting of the film ‘Mom’ that Sajal’s mother passed away. Sridevi, who was known to keep her relationships with her co-workers rather professional, made an exception with Sajal as she took the bereaved girl under her wing and supported her throughout the film only to leave her bereaved yet again.

“Sajal was very close to her mother, who she lost recently. It shattered the young girl. Sri took Sajal under her wing after that tragedy and treated her like her own. After the tragedy, Sajal called Sri from her home town in Pakistan and broke down, saying the whole experience was too close to her to be treated just as a film,” says a source as per a report by Deccan Chronicle.

Sajal’s equation with Sridevi grew warmer after the movie and she addressed her as ‘Mom’ in one of her Instagram posts when she won an award for the film.

Here is the Instagram post where she called her ‘Mom’:

CONGRATULATIONS I Love you too MOM ❤️ a#Repost @stunning.sajalaly (@get_repost) ・・・ #zeecineawards best female Actress award received sridevi ma’am from Mom movie – @sridevi.kapoor @sajalaly 27.2k Likes, 304 Comments – Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Instagram: “CONGRATULATIONS I Love you too MOM ❤️ a#Repost @stunning.sajalaly (@get_repost) ・・・ #zeecineawards…”

Sridevi shared the same love and warmth and even broke down in one of the videos where she talked about the movie and Sajal as she said “Sajal mera bachcha I love you. I don’t know how I am becoming emotional.” Sajal posted the same video with a heartfelt message “This was actually a surprise to me yesterday. I felt like she was there throughout. I couldn’t hold back myself from crying. I am out of words. #iloveyoushrimama ❤”

Here is the Instagram post where Sridevi got emotional while talking about the movie and Sajal:

This was actually a surprise to me yesterday. I felt like she was there throughout. I couldn’t hold back myself from crying. I am out of words. #iloveyoushrimama ❤💋 @sridevi.kapoor 28.5k Likes, 593 Comments – Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Instagram: “This was actually a surprise to me yesterday. I felt like she was there throughout. I couldn’t hold…”

‘Mom’ marked Sridevi’s 300th as well as her last movie. Our prayers go to her friends and family in their time of grief.

H/T: Deccan Chronicle.