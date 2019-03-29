Lost In Kumbh, This Speech-Impaired Woman Is Seeking Help To Return Home

At the recently concluded Kumbh Mela, a thirty-year-old woman got separated from her family. Being illiterate and speech-impaired, she had not been able to share any details about her family so far, except that she has three sons.

Asha Jyoti Kendra volunteers have come to her rescue, who have named her ‘Goongi Devi’. The volunteers are trying to get an Aadhaar card made for her so that they can trace her relatives.

“With the help of a few gestures, Goongi Devi told us that she came to the Kumbh Mela along with her kin to take a holy dip when she got separated from them. She was brought to the Asha Jyoti Kendra around a month-and-a-half ago,” said Shishya Rathore, Centre Head of Kendra.

It is also informed by Rathore that the woman was taken to a school for hearing and speech impaired persons but the instructors couldn’t manage to get details about her native village or family members.

“With the help of gestures, Goongi Devi told us that she is an Aadhaar card holder. With the help of some government officials, we created a new ID and address proof. Now, we are trying to get her enrolled under the system. We started this exercise 20 days ago. But we came to know that the biometric system has rejected her thumb impressions probably because she already has an Aadhaar card with the same thumb impression. The officials are now trying to match her thumb impression with her original Aadhaar card to get her address and family details. It’s a time-taking process, but we are hopeful of locating her address,” she added.

As of now, there are no traces of missing complaint filed by her family. However, Rathore says, “We are working on every possibility because we want Goongi Devi to return to her family. We also keep showing her images on the internet to get a clue about her native place.”

H/T: The Hindustan Times