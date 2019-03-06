L’Oreal’s Bettencourt Meyers Makes It To The Top Of Forbes’ “The Richest Women In The World 2019” List

Just after her debut on Forbes’ “The Richest Women In The World” List in 2018, L’Oréal heiress Bettencourt Meyers has made it to the top of the list this year. She made it to the first spot by replacing Alice Walton, who topped the list last year.

It was following the death of her legendary mother Liliane Bettencourt that she debuted on the list. Given the fact that her mom has featured on the list since its inception in 1987, the Forbes’ millionaire’s list sounds like more of a family tradition for Bettencourt by now.

Owing to L’Oreal’s splendid performance in the international markets, Bettencourt’s fortune shot up by 17% since last year, thus pulling her up to the top spot in the list.

Alice Walton, who heads the Walton Family Foundation, features on the second spot in the list, followed by Jacqueline Mars who owns one-third of Mars. Yang Huiyan occupies the fourth spot and also happens to be the sixth richest person in China. She also owns 57% of the real estate developer Country Garden Holdings.

The other women on the list include Susanne Klatten, Laurene Powell Jobs, Abigail Johnson, Iris Fontbona, Gina Rinehart, Kwong Siu-hing, and Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken.

