Lord’s Honour Board To Also Feature Names Of Women Cricketers Who Score Centuries And Five-Wicket Hauls

The 135-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has finally taken the decision to recognize centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket, thus allowing women cricketers to feature on the Lord’s honor board as well.

“We are delighted to now be able to recognize the same achievements for One-Day Internationals as we have done for Test Matches for many years. This is a landmark moment for Lord’s, with women’s cricket now documented in the dressing rooms for the first time,” said MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender.

“The Honours Boards are amongst the most popular attractions for the many visitors to the Home of Cricket. There is a huge amount of prestige for players to see their name inscribed in history, so it is appropriate for a new installation of the boards to take place ahead of what will be such a busy year of cricket at Lord’s,” he added.

