Looking For The Perfect Solo Travelling Destination, Ladies? Here Are Top 10 Options

“Age is no barrier when it comes to travel”- while there is no doubting the authenticity of this sentence, there is one other thing that actually acts as a barrier when it comes to living the adventures of life via travelling. Talking about gender barriers here, a woman is discouraged from travelling alone, not to mention that the places where a woman can feel safe are very few.

Yep, rare but not extinct, as booking website Hostelworld has revealed its most popular destinations, perfect for female solo travellers. As per the site’s bookings, the percentage of male solo travellers increased by 40% between 2015 and 2017 but that of female solo travellers increased by 45%.

“It’s great to see people and women in particular embracing solo travel,” said Hostelworld’s Director of Product Breffni Horgan. “Solo travel doesn’t mean travelling alone, and it shouldn’t be a barrier to those wanting to explore the world. It’s a great way to branch out and meet like-minded people from all cultures and walks of life.”

Horgan says that the rise in solo travel is because of “a combination of better technology, with apps allowing us to easily discover our next location, that fact that more of us are staying single for longer and aren’t worried about waiting for a suitable travelling companion to come along, or the fact that flexi working can make it possible to combine a job with travel, operating remotely”.

Amazing combos, right? So, without further ado, let’s have a look at these top 10 travel destinations for female solo travellers:

Cuba Nicaragua South Africa Bulgaria Guatemala Sri Lanka Macedonia Portugal Tanzania Romania

Packing your bags? I know I am, adios!

H/T: Refinery29