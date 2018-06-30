Looking For New Shows To Watch? Actor Richa Chadha Shares Her List Of Favourites

There’s an ocean of options available online, and actor Richa Chadha cuts through the clutter and makes your weekend task easier.

A self-proclaimed TV buff, Richa keeps ready a handy list that she is currently binge-watching. Here it goes:

Queer Eye on Netflix

“I am currently hooked to Queer Eye. It’s a very cool show that manages to bridge gaps and shun prejudices in people’s minds and hearts by using something as simple as a makeover. I love that one of the hosts mentioned that he wants to reach out to Republicans in America with the show.”

Fauda on Netflix

“Fauda is a brilliant show. It’s an out-and-out thriller and a very addictive one at that. I love watching content from other countries (Fauda is an Israeli show) as it opens up your eyes to different cultures and dynamics.”

Mindhunter, Evil Genius, and Wild Wild Country on Netflix

“Mini-series as an idea can be very exciting and these three titles aren’t just engaging but also very informative and thought-provoking. They also make it to my list because they are very high on binge value. If you haven’t gotten on to them yet, you’ve three great mini-series ahead of you.”

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix

“I am a fan of Tina Fey and she is a producer on the show, which features Ellie Kemper in the lead role. It is a very cute and a funny show, in a typical New York comedy sense of the term. After working on a difficult film, this is the kind of comfort TV that I love coming back home to. Highly recommended.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime

“I quite like this show on Amazon Prime called The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It deals with being a woman in a man’s world at a time when feminism wasn’t as widely understood or accepted as it is now. It’s quite funny and has some great performances.”

