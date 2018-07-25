Looking After Their Mother’s Legacy, Two Brothers In Kerala Are The Guardians Of 350 Varieties Of Exotic Plants

Planning a vacation to Kerala? Well, make it a point to visit the 2.5-acre patch of land owned by the Uthaman brothers at Venjaramoodu. A wonderland in itself, there are over 350 varieties of native and exotic fruit plants and more than 200 types of medicinal herbs and shrubs – a legacy that Anish and Manish’s mother Ambili left behind.

Nourishing these plants with years of patience and hard work, Ambili is sadly not alive anymore as she passed away last year due to a cardiac arrest. But she left this legacy of exotic and rare plants to her able sons who have been taking care of this lush valley since her demise.

“She started to plant these trees almost 15-20 years ago. Back then, even popular fruits like rambutan, mangosteen and several varieties of mango were relatively rare. But this was not just a hobby for Amma. In fact, she used to maintain a databank for every plant or sapling that we bought home, and would enter details like name of the species, date of planting and its flowering cycle,” said Anish.

Exotic fruit trees like katemfe, arazaboi, snake fruit, milk fruit, durian, chamaliang, burmese grapes, ilang ilang, and many more rare varieties are found in this farm. Only natural fertilizers like diluted cow dung, bone meal, goat and hen dung are used by the brothers.

“We began to help Amma with her pursuits more extensively with research-based knowledge, only a few years ago. While we would source plants from different states and even countries for her, she essayed the role of the caretaker, all these years,” Anish remembered.

“Amma would never miss an Agri Mela (agricultural fair) in the city. More often than not, we would source seeds or saplings from other gardening enthusiasts or agriculturalists through a barter system. Besides native varieties of tubers like kachil, chena and chembu, she also managed to preserve and grow over 60 varieties of chilli, 30 types of thulasi, 10 types of aloe vera and about 15-20 varieties of lemon in these years,” Anish says.

Ambili regarded all the plants as her children, as Anish recalled. “There was this one particular tree that just wouldn’t bear fruits, no matter what. One day, my mother climbed to the terrace and struck the trunk of the tree with a stick, like an angry parent trying to discipline a cranky child. You wouldn’t believe how much fruits the tree gave us the following season!”

In fact, Ambili could predict which tree was due for fruits and when. Respecting their mother’s hardwork, the brothers don’t sell the fruits for commercial purposes. But people can visit their farm to taste the fruits and then buy it. They are also planning on transforming the patch of land into a botanical garden in their mother’s memory.

H/T: The Better India