Long-Term Change Is Only Possible If Victim-Shaming Attitude Is Done Away With: Journalist Priyanka Dubey

‘No Nation for Women — Reportage on Rape from India, the World’s Largest Democracy’ is journalist Priyanka Dubey’s recently published book. The book has 13 chapters, which document stories of sexual violence against women. Dubey did extensive research for her book and traveled across India for six years. She met survivors, their families and researched about the court cases and legal battles – the price the families had to pay for daring to wish for justice.

In an engaging Twitter chat with Indian Women Blog, Dubey had shared her thoughts on the topic, sharing what she perceives are the reasons for delayed justice in rape/sexual violence cases.

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog #nonationforwomen – 1st- ‘hota hai’ attitude. Not taking crimes against women with the seriousness that it requires. Reason is patriarchal mindset. 2nd botched investigation. 3rd social stigma n forcing the survivor’s family to compromise.

In an interview with Firstpost, Dubey shared how she had chosen the stories for her book. “I never made any conscious attempt to pursue any particular theme around gender violence for this book. Instead, I only followed stories that made me curious as a reporter and moved me enough to go out and find out more. The [news] gathering was overwhelming for me to handle alone. I had to leave out a few important chapters for the sake of keeping the length of the book non-intimidating. I mostly refrained from recording videos as it makes people uncomfortable — especially women talking about gender violence,” she said.

“Audio tapes were better for documentation. I clicked hundreds of pictures for my own writing reference. Then there were heaps of legal papers and charge-sheets to read. At times, the material would look intimidating and unending to me. I would look at the amount of [material] and feel as if I am drowning. It was only after going through the notes a couple of times that I was able to identify the distinct threads that make the book’s chapter-list today,” she explained.

Being a part of the media world herself, Dubey is aware that people have outrage against the media because of the insensitive behaviour some reporters demonstrate towards the victims of gender violence. She comments, “The disproportionately provocative questioning often ends up coming across as being exploitative of the victims/survivors, rather than as raising a voice against injustice. I feel people respond positively to the media if one treats them as a whole, equal human beings rather than just thrusting them into the binaries of victim or survivor.”

Her six years of research has taught her some crucial lessons as well. “My biggest learning is that society’s mindset needs to be changed. We must get done with the victim-blaming and victim-shaming attitude, only then is any kind of long-term change possible. Let’s start by acknowledging the demons of patriarchy,” she added.

H/T: Firstpost