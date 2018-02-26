Amy Lamé was appointed as London’s Night Czar by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in the year 2016. Her job was to ensure that the nightlife economy and culture of the city is maintained and is fairly represented at government level.

Now, as the ‘nightlife’ capital of India – Mumbai is in talks to be turned into a 24×7 city, we might be in need of a Night Mayor too. Restaurant mogul Riyaaz Amlani brought down Night Mayors from around the world for the India Nightlife Convention and Awards last year.

London Nightlife Czar Amy, along with other mayors, spoke about the ways she is making sure to grow London’s club numbers with Hindustan Times.

Answering if cities in India, like Mumbai, needs a Night Czar, Amy said, “Yeah. I think Mumbai is a global city and all global cities should have one. Mumbai is clearly on the map for its culture and nightlife.“

Apart from efforts from Londoners in making the city’s lifestyle more “inclusive and expansive”, Amy shared that the introduction of the night tube has helped a lot. She said, “Every Friday and Saturday night it runs 24×7, so that’s encouraged a lot of new places to pop up.“

Amy suggests that while phones are very useful in clubs, it’s important to stay away from the screen and socialise with people present there. She said, “In one way, phones are very helpful in nightclubs because sometimes you get separated from your friends and the only way to connect is through your phones. Also, now, having Wi-Fi in clubs is very important. But, I have to say at the same time, we are social beings and the reason we go out is because we crave human interaction and don’t want to be stuck staring at our screens.“

H/T: Hindustan Times