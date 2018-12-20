Lok Sabha Passes Surrogacy Bill Banning Commercial Surrogacy In India

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016, banning commercial surrogacy in India, a procedure in which a woman takes money to carry an embryo for another couple.

The bill stated that in India several women were being exploited under this practice and with this law the government wishes to end this, and giving non-commercial or “altruistic surrogacy” as an option.



So, now the bill has made it mandatory that no money should be paid to the surrogate mother, except “the medical expenses incurred on surrogate mother and the insurance coverage for the surrogate mother”. And also, the surrogate needs to be a “close relative” of the couple.



The debate to ban commercial surrogacy has been going on for years with opponents saying that banning it will end up making it a part of the black market, where people will access it illegally, hence leading to even more exploitation of women. Even when a Parliamentary committee had analysed the Bill, they had termed the government’s attempts too “moralistic”, saying that the ban would take the choice of women away from them and not allow them the financial benefits that they get which can help their families.



But the question here is what made the lawmakers think that if the surrogate is a close relative their won’t be any monetary gain involved or she would be making the choice of carrying someone else’s child of her free will?



The law also prohibits homosexual couples from commissioning surrogates as it clearly pointed out that the couple should be of a man and a woman and should have been married for at least 5 years.



