Lok Sabha Elections’ Intersex Candidate Chinju Aswathi To Establish Equal Representation for Marginalized Communities

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Ernakulam’s Aswathi Rajappan a.k.a Chinju is contesting as one of the youngest candidates. A Dalit and identifying as an intersex individual, Chinju is a postgraduate degree holder from the Mahatma Gandhi University of Kerala.

“I am a person who has been through multiple oppressions in life. My candidature for the Lok Sabha polls is my fight to acquire equal representation for all marginalized sections of society,” Chinju shared.

Ze will be competing against Ernakulam’d sitting MLA Hibi Eden, Alphons Kannanthanam (Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture), and former Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev.

“My candidature is a decision taken by the queer community of Kerala,” Chinju said, “We have lost belief in all the political parties in the country. However progressive their proclamations are, nobody has done justice to the community.”

“Ernakulam is a place that has a good number of queer members and people who support the queer community. And Kochi is a place that always welcomes change. Moreover, throughout my life, I have lived in Angamaly, which is close to Kochi. There are many people here who have always stood by me in my journey,” ze added.

H/T: The News Minute