Living WIth Multiple Sclerosis, Swarnalatha Is Paving A Way For Others To Embrace Their Impairment

Running the Swarga Foundation as its Managing Trustee, Swarnalatha has been helping people with varying forms of disability to embrace their impairment and live life without giving a single thought to the supposed shortcomings. This compassion she has for others comes from the fact that she herself faced many difficulties which she overcame thanks to her steely confidence.

Growing up in devout patriarchal family based in Bengaluru, she never received the love and care she needed. But strong and independent by nature, she started giving her neighborhood kids tuition for little income.

When she was in the 2nd year of her college, her uncle sexually abused her leaving her mentally and physically broken, but none of her family members believed her and labeled her as the culprit. “I had to leave college mid-way, and it took me about two years to recover from the trauma that I had to endure. It was harrowing, especially when my own family members refused to stand by or even believe in me,” Swarnalatha remembered.

But always the one to press on despite the odds, she collected money for a year and completed her Diploma. During this time, her father passed away and being the eldest in the family, she had to take over the responsibility of being the sole earner in her household and took up her first job at the age of 18. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Guruprasad, and married him even though her family opposed her marriage and disowned her.



Swarnalatha felt finally happy, with Guru as her husband and a great job. She was blessed with a son four years into their marriage but fate was not done testing her will.

“It was 2009. My son, Gagan, was about two-years-old, when one fine day, I felt a bit feverish at 10 am and took leave from work. When I began to feel worse, I took a Paracetamol, thinking it was just another fever. By 3 pm, I could not feel anything from the neck down. Fortunately, I had informed Guru about the situation, and he rushed me to the nearby hospital. Following multiple tests, they concluded that I had multiple sclerosis,” Swarnalatha said.

“There is no cure. It really was shattering when you see all your aspirations—professional and personal—sinking right in front of your eyes, and there is nothing you can do about it,” she added. “I was depressed and nothing was helping. Somewhere into the fifth month since my diagnosis, we moved to Coimbatore, and it was then that the condition began to deteriorate. From walking on my own feet to holding people for support, I moved to a walking stick. Then came the walker and finally, the wheelchair. It was debilitating. I lost many friends during this period and was also asked to resign from the MNC where I was working owing to my condition, but I was not going to give up.”

Hope came in the form of her daughter, Gaana, whom she gave birth to in 2011.



“A lot of people were in opposition while I was carrying her. But for me, it was a sign that if one has the will, there would always be a way. I had always wanted a daughter, whom I wanted to treat like a princess, and give all the love that I had never received growing up,” she said.



To overcome her depression, she organized puppet shows and other activities in their residential complex. But shortly, her condition worsened and she was hospitalised for 93 days.



“This was indeed a period of transformation for me. From elderly to young children, I met a lot of people, who had fewer opportunities. I felt blessed because I was well educated and had even worked for a while. It was during this time that I decided to put my privilege for the better benefit of others. I was educated, so I had a voice, but what about those who didn’t?” she said.



And after Guru’s father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, it gave Swarnlatha the reason to establish the Swarga Foundation. “Through Swarga, we wanted to improve the lives of individuals with multiple sclerosis and other neuromuscular disorders by increasing awareness among the general public and thereby, transforming the general attitude in society towards differently-abled individuals,” she explained. “This transformation will increase empathy and improve access to opportunities that are currently inaccessible due to lack of infrastructure and misinterpretations of disabilities among the general public.”



In the last four years, the Foundation has brought about many positive changes. “To improve the accessibility of Coimbatore Railway Station, we teamed up with the Salem Railway Division and voluntarily became a member of the ‘Station Improvement Group’ in 2016 to address accessibility issues,” she shared. Three wheelchair accessible toilets across six platforms of the Coimbatore railway station were built, a wheelchair-friendly elevator was renovated. In addition to that, they have also made eight government schools in the city disabled-friendly, which managed to bring not just differently-abled students but also teachers back to the campus!



‘Sarathi’ is another project by the foundation in 2017, where they introduced Tamil Nadu’s first wheelchair accessible transportation service for people with mobility impairments and senior citizens. The van is equipped with a built-in chemical toilet, a sofa-bed with a guardrail as well as a temperature-controlled cabin.



Swarnlatha has also participated in various beauty pageants and even emerged among the top finalists. “My achievement was to prove that no disability can be an obstacle to a mind that is determined to achieve,” she said.

