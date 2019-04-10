Living With Multiple Sclerosis, Actor Selma Blair Is Ensuring That Others Like Her Don’t Feel Stigmatized
- April 10, 2019
Movement impairment, speech problems, cognitive difficulties, visual problems, fatigue, and constant pain – the symptoms that set apart individuals suffering from multiple sclerosis
(MS), a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. As people are rather prejudiced towards the disease and have multiple misconceptions about it, the ones with the disease tend to believe that openly admitting about having it would stigmatize them in society. But not actor Selma Blair.
Last year in October, the actor had revealed in an Instagram post that she has multiple sclerosis.
“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of [Dr. Jason Berkley] trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know,” she had written.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family… you know who you are.
Empowering others living with the same disease, Blair has been posting regular updates on her condition and coping with its effects to ensure that others like her don’t feel shunned or like they have to hide. She even posted a tutorial on her page that tells the viewers how to apply makeup even when you lack fine motor skills.
I couldn’t make this get onto my ig story cause… I don’t know. But here is my solution to applying makeup with a lack of fine motor skills. #laugh and feel free to reapply my makeup. #makeuptutorial #real
In her latest post, she shared another update on her state while thanking those who have been with her during the most trying times. She shared that because of her illness, she often has to “remember to breathe.”
“I can’t believe people do this easily. I hold my breath accidentally for oodles of time. Always have. That is problematic,” she shared.
Thank you universe list , partial: thank you to @jaime_king and @artfleurla for making sure I have the most lovely and original floral arrangement every week. This is a huge act of love to do for someone who is housebound, people. Major. Heartbreakingly touching. I hide in them and breathe. 2. I am trying to remember to breathe. I can’t believe people do this easily. I hold my breath accidentally for oodles of time. Always have. That is problematic. 3 . @aftermovie had an la premiere this evening. I have been unable to be in crowds easily lately and couldn’t go. Didn’t even realize it was tonight as that is how in a different zone I am, but I am so proud of you @gagebetterton and @annatodd and @josephinelangford and @hero_ft and the rest of you gorgeous ones. 4. Thank you to @thejenniferbeals for last minute attempt to get me there. Sometimes we get so much support , but if there is an option , home is apparently where a body in need needs to be. 5 thank you @busyphilipps for super yummy food tonight. And @sarahmgellar for figuring out this lifesaving #mealtrain for us. 6. My son is here. Love Very small list of crappy random. 1. My right eyelashes all fell out except 3 corner ones. Happened in end of August. Haven’t regrown! 2 just started falling out in left eye so there goes my profile posing. 🤯. I guess immune system figured it has bigger kid to spank. Or it’s a weird coincidence. Or meds. Im going to bed. With a lack of lashes but an abundance of love and beautiful flowers. #jaimeking #artfleurla #bloom #aftermovieapril12 💛 #itsallyellow
“My right eyelashes all fell out except 3 corner ones. Happened in end of August. Haven’t regrown!” she wrote. She further shared that her left eye is following the same road as her right one, “so there goes my profile posing.” “I guess immune system figured it has bigger kid to spank. Or it’s a weird coincidence. Or meds. I am going to bed. With a lack of lashes but an abundance of love and beautiful flowers.”
Putting a brave front in the face of such a debilitating disease like MS, Selma is one amazing example of perseverance and will power.
