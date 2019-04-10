Living With Multiple Sclerosis, Actor Selma Blair Is Ensuring That Others Like Her Don’t Feel Stigmatized

Movement impairment, speech problems, cognitive difficulties, visual problems, fatigue, and constant pain – the symptoms that set apart individuals suffering from multiple sclerosis

(MS), a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. As people are rather prejudiced towards the disease and have multiple misconceptions about it, the ones with the disease tend to believe that openly admitting about having it would stigmatize them in society. But not actor Selma Blair.

Last year in October, the actor had revealed in an Instagram post that she has multiple sclerosis.

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of [Dr. Jason Berkley] trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know,” she had written.

Empowering others living with the same disease, Blair has been posting regular updates on her condition and coping with its effects to ensure that others like her don’t feel shunned or like they have to hide. She even posted a tutorial on her page that tells the viewers how to apply makeup even when you lack fine motor skills.

In her latest post, she shared another update on her state while thanking those who have been with her during the most trying times. She shared that because of her illness, she often has to “remember to breathe.”

“I can’t believe people do this easily. I hold my breath accidentally for oodles of time. Always have. That is problematic,” she shared.

“My right eyelashes all fell out except 3 corner ones. Happened in end of August. Haven’t regrown!” she wrote. She further shared that her left eye is following the same road as her right one, “so there goes my profile posing.” “I guess immune system figured it has bigger kid to spank. Or it’s a weird coincidence. Or meds. I am going to bed. With a lack of lashes but an abundance of love and beautiful flowers.”

Putting a brave front in the face of such a debilitating disease like MS, Selma is one amazing example of perseverance and will power.