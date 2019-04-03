Living With Down Syndrome, 14 Y.O. Kennedy Garcia Is Refusing To Let Other’s Judgement Define Her

Retarded – that’s the derogatory term we, humans blessed with manners and the tact to be respectful, use whenever we see a person with Down Syndrome. But even when they have been demeaned, insulted, and looked down upon for most of their life, they are the kindest and the most hardworking people you will ever meet, an example of which is 14-year-old Kennedy Garcia who doesn’t want people to just see her as ‘the girl with Down Syndrome.’

“I have Down syndrome but it’s not the biggest part of who I am. Sometimes things are harder for me to do than they are for my friends. I’m the only dancer on my competition dance team with Down syndrome, and that means I have to work extra hard to keep up and remember the routines, but I love to dance so I’m not going to let that stop me!” said Kennedy.

Her parents came to know that Kennedy had Down syndrome on the day she was born. Afraid for her daughter’s future, her mother soon realized that Kennedy is like any other child.

But life was not done with paving her path with difficulties as at the age of two Kennedy suffered from Leukemia. It was because of her strong will power and her parents love for her that she was able to beat cancer. Today, she is a model, dancer and recently, she launched her own clothing line.

Such a great night doing my solo at @revotalent tonight!! I got a judge’s award for passion and heart. 💖💖 I love to dance!! #competitiondance #dancelife #danceallday #summitdanceworks #lovedance #livedance #revotalent #revolutiondancecompetition #revolutiondance #timeforbed 2,635 Likes, 58 Comments – Kennedy Garcia (@kennedyjean04) on Instagram: “Such a great night doing my solo at @revotalent tonight!! I got a judge’s award for passion and…”

“I love the same things as most girls my age: shopping, clothes, shoes, music and cute boys! I think once people get to know me, they don’t see “a girl with Down syndrome” anymore. Hopefully, they see a smart, funny teenager who works hard to achieve her goals, because that’s who I am!” she said.