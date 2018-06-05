Living A Zero-Waste Life, Mridula Mukesh Of Madurai Is Who We Need To Follow To Save The Environment

Mridula Mukesh’s recent book The Climate Solution: India’s Climate-Change Crisis And What We Can Do About It talks about how one-day technology may arrest the dwindling condition of climate change. But it’s not just in her books that Mridula is concerned for the environment, she lives in a net zero-waste home in Madurai. Yep, you heard that right.

She is the Joint Managing Director of Southern Roadways and these days she is set on finding any waste she can land her hands on. “It is one of the most wonderful resources we have,” she said.

Mridula has drastically reduced the generation of waste where she lives and works in the last 18 months. And now she is asking for food waste from restaurants, departmental stores and vegetable markets around her.

“Waste affects our health and the more waste we generate and strain our landfills, it contaminates the soil and water and impacts the environment too,” she said.

“We cannot reverse the devastating impacts of climate change but at least adapt ourselves to somewhat halt it. And this can be achieved by understanding the critical link between climate change and waste,” she added.

She became acutely aware of the crisis the environment is in when four years ago the bore well inside her sprawling bungalow in Chokkikulam in Madurai went dry leading her to purchase water from private tankers.

“I had been reading a lot about climate change over the years. With taps going dry at home, I realized it was time for individual action. To be a part of the solution was inevitable and imperative now,” she said. Next, she decided to look at two things – her personal consumption and waste production pattern.

“It had to begin at home and we decided to be honest enough to look at our ugly selves in the mirror and address the issue. It meant measuring our mistakes,” she asserted.

Thus in July 2015, her family of four started observing the amount of waste they were generating and the results were staggering! Including 11 kilos of garden waste, they were throwing away 17.6 kilos of waste in a day! “I don’t cook and yet I was cluttering my shelves with stuff that caught my attention in the market and forgot to use them. And all that was becoming waste,” she said and explained how, from that day on, she decided “to go zero-waste at home.”

“Now I strictly stick to a shopping list fully aware of the kitchen requirement and the stocks and our grocery bills have dropped by 15 percent,” she pointed out. So, in order to ensure easy access and timely consumption of the food items, they keep each item at eye level in transparent jars on the kitchen shelves and inside the fridge.

They also segregated their kitchen waste as Mridula finds that much of the kitchen and garden waste can be turned into an energy source or fertilizer, and has placed big and open bins for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste in her kitchen. As she majored in microbiology, she took to composting using aerobic and anaerobic processes to provide other people too with an easy solution.

She has created various types of manure in her backyard and it has yielded her a flourishing vegetable, fruits, and flowering garden. For the children a small solar energy playroom has been set up, a water and power consumption pattern is monitored in order to minimize usage and in the kitchen, a biogas plant has been installed to use the gas, produced out of waste. Today the outgoing waste from her bungalow is roughly about 400g.

She transferred the same waste reduction model to her company which has an employee strength of 500-plus. Her company generated 200 kg of waste until last year but within five months, it has reduced.

“We just need to pretend that we do not have a garbage service,” said Mridula, “and then see how our choices and lifestyle will change!”

She teaches in business schools on climate change and entrepreneurship and as we know, writes on the environment. She has also invested in five clean technology start-ups. “NGOs raising awareness about damage to the environment is not enough. It is the start-ups that create a wonderful impact,” she said.

