LittleBlackBook: Women Share Sexist Reasons They Were Dumped For By Their Dates

“Oh, now that I am getting married and you’re single, let me give you my Little Black Book with numbers of people I’ve dated,” says a man passing on their booty call numbers to their single friends.

We, at IWB, thought of creating our own Little Black Book to expose double standards and power dynamics in modern dating. Now, what is better than JLF to share some good books and connect with diverse women and learn about their experiences?

Kicking off the Little Black Book campaign on JLF’s 1st day today, we asked, “What’s the shallow reason you or anyone you know of had been dumped for?”

Excerpts,

Vena Ramphal

Vena, who is a relationship coach, spoke about modern dating ways through social media. She said, “Technology enables speed and without realising people almost see each other as the disposal. The date happens fast and quick, and people don’t take time to give real attention. Learn to give your date attention and that’ll give you a meaningful experience. Every moment is meaningful, even one night stands can turn into spiritual episodes if you are dedicated to this relationship.”

Kamakshi Saxena

Kamakshi, who is a dancer by profession, shared her story, and let’s say in a country selling Fair & Lovely on a massive range, it is no shock to us. She wrote in the Little Black Book, “I have been discriminated for being dark. Being fair-skinned is considered a standard of beauty that most Indian women don’t actually fit in. As a performer, I have often faced this bias.”

Sanchita Sharma

Sanchita shared her friend’s experience. She wrote, “A friend of mine got dumped after being in a relationship for three and half years for not earning enough for the family. Her qualities of standing by her partner when he was struggling and all others were neglected for a material reason. She chose a career in arts and that made her incompatible with that family.”

Akansha Chauhan

She shared, “One of my friends got dumped because she is high-maintenance. I personally couldn’t understand as I think she was capable of taking care of her own expenses. I found the reason very stupid.”

Heather Sheane

Married for 43 years now, Heather shared her story of being put down for being boring. She, in the Little Black Book, wrote, “I was invited on a date but the man did not turn up and did not even call to apologise. I suspect he found me boring. I felt bad that I could not measure up to the image he had for me. And, he never contacted me again.”

What is your story to share in the Little Black Book?