LittleBlackBook: On Day 5 Of JLF, Women Recall Being Judged For Their Looks On A Date

If you’ve ever seen a man talk about his ‘Little Black Book’, and wondered why he looks so smug, it’s because an LBB contains the contact details of all the women he’s supposedly casually dated. Sounds obnoxious? That’s because it is!

To turn this sexist practice on its head, IWB decided to print out its own Little Black Book and take it to the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival because it’s always brimming with smart and funny women. On day one, we asked them to tell us the lamest reasons why men dumped them. On day two, we got a little more serious and asked them to write a disclaimer that should be printed on every Little Black Book that a man purchases. On day three, we asked men to write down a note for their future date assuring her that their equation will have no place for sexism or misogyny. On day four, contrary to the Little Black Book’s purpose of saving numbers of booty calls, we asked the ladies to acquaint us with names of men they would like to be in touch with (permanently) and write them down in our Anti-Little Black Book (Anti-LBB).

On the last day of the festival, we asked women to recollect if they were ever judged for their appearance on the first date or if they have judged someone on the first date. We also asked them to share if after knowing the person they ever felt like, “Oh, I was so wrong”.

Read excerpts:

Swedish journalist and documentary filmmaker Anna said, “On the first day or during dating, I didn’t have such experience where men have either commented or judged me on my aesthetics. But it did happen while I was their girlfriend. They did make comments on my clothes and often found what I wore too sexy. One of my boyfriends actually once said that I show the good profile of face to people to get acknowledged or liked by them. He was very insecure about himself I believe, and probably this was the reason that he commented on my behavior because I did not have the same point of view or intention. I was just being myself, natural me.”

-Anna Bohlmark

We have not had such an experience yet but we do know of instances where men have returned from the date when they saw their dates, as the women they saw were nothing like their profiles. It’s a shitty thing to do, so don’t do it.

-Janhvi Krishnatrey and Kanika Dixit

The thing is, judging a person by his/her looks is something that both men and women do and we do agree to have done it at some point of time but yes, we do strive to not do it again. It is detrimental to the self-esteem of the person involved. We should try to be loving and non-judgemental.

Sabujkoli Mukherjee and Aishwarya Upadhyay

So, there was this guy in school who used to bully me for my weight, I was 83 kg. But things changed, I lost weight and we ended up in the same college and the same guy asked me out.

Esha also told us that she does fear comments from people if she gains weight again.

-Esha Jain

Men judging women on their looks and shape has been prominent for a long time. Sooner or later, we as an individual, do realize this that this is not the priority. And, one should always see the quality of a person. Be it a man or a woman.

Anshu Narwal

Would you like to share your story with us? Leave a comment!