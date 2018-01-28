LittleBlackBook: On Day 4 Of JLF, Women Wrote About A Man They Admire In Our Anti-LBB

If you’ve ever seen a man talk about his ‘Little Black Book’, and wondered why he looks so smug, it’s because an LBB contains the contact details of all the women he’s supposedly casually dated. Sounds obnoxious? That’s because it is!

To turn this sexist practice on its head, IWB decided to print out its own Little Black Book and take it to the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival because it’s always brimming with smart and funny women. On day one, we asked them to tell us the lamest reasons why men dumped them. On day two, we got a little more serious and asked them to write a disclaimer that should be printed on every Little Black Book that a man purchases. On day three, we asked men to write down a note for their future date assuring her that their equation will have no place for sexism or misogyny.

After hearing stories from women and promises from men on the first three days of JLF, we thought on day four we should talk about the men women respect. The feminist men they have dated or the men they know of who can be an inspiration to others. Contrary to the Little Black Book’s purpose of saving numbers of booty calls, we asked the ladies to acquaint us with names of men they would like to be in touch with (permanently) and write them down in our Anti-Little Black Book (Anti-LBB). We told women, “Add the names of one inspiring man from your life into the anti-LBB, sharing their qualities which give you hope in this sexist world of modern dating.”

Read excerpts:

The man in my life – Atul Thakar. A quality in him that can be learned by many men is to be respectful and value opinions. Also, if we talk about a celebrity, it’s Milind Soman. I think he is aware of the problems, totally killing at 50, and takes ‘Pink’ seriously.

-Puja Yadav

I wouldn’t like to disclose his name but I absolutely admire how he’s stood by me no matter what and that is one quality a girl always looks for in a man.

-Muskaan Chelani

For me, it’s my friend Avani who I would like to add to my anti-LBB. She has been there with me through thick and thin.

-Shreeja

He is an adorable person and his name is Samridh. I have never seen or heard him making a sexist remark. He splits the bills, understands “girl talks”, and understands the meaning of NO.

-Apoorva Verma

My anti-LBB would definitely have the name Kanish. Be it topics he discusses or activities he likes to do, he doesn’t walk around stereotyping things.

-Aanvi

What names would you add to the Anti-LBB? Share with us!