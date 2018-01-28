LittleBlackBook: Men Write Notes Assuring Their Future Dates Of No Sexism In Relationship

If you’ve ever seen a man talk about his ‘Little Black Book’, and wondered why he looks so smug, it’s because an LBB contains the contact details of all the women he’s supposedly casually dated. Sounds obnoxious? That’s because it is!



To turn this sexist practice on its head, IWB decided to print out its own Little Black Book and take it to the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival because it’s always brimming with smart and funny women. On day one, we asked them to tell us the lamest reasons why men dumped them. On day two, we got a little more serious and asked them to write a disclaimer that should be printed on every Little Black Book that a man purchases.

It was meant to educate men about consent and the ease with which they often violate that and sexually harass women. If the Aziz Ansari case has taught us anything, it’s that we need to have more conversations with men about this, especially in the context of casual dating.

Continuing the saga, on day three we spoke to men in an attempt to make dating a less daunting experience for women and asked them to write down a note for their future date assuring her that their equation will have no place for sexism or misogyny.

And we got some heartwarming replies.

Read excerpts from the diary:

Dear Future Date,

I don’t know where you are but to begin with I would like to assure you that I will be a good listener and not only listen but also try to understand. I want you to know that your NO to me would be nothing else but a NO and I will try and read through all your expressions. I will give you an environment that you can call HOME.

-Aseem

I will stand by you with whatever you choose to do in your life. I assure you that we will be two separate entities, trying to synergise and create a beautiful future. Remember that you don’t need permission to make your life decisions as they are yours and not mine.

-Shubham Jalan

I promise not to read your NO as a YES and be supportive of your career choices. In your independent world, I’ll make you feel secure without suffocating you.

-Madhav Bhati and Arjun Mirdha

Dear all those men who would read this, I want you to know that to charm a woman it has nothing to do with the way you can dance, with the car you own, your possession, the job or the money you make. Understand and remember that the woman has a mind of her own too. Look at her as a person and not as a possession to grab. This would get you a little further.

Sriram P

Thank you, men, for these beautiful words. Will you pass on the LBB to your close ones?