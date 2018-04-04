Little Wings’ Co-Founder Shares Her Baby-Wearing Experience, Says It Makes Babies Fearless & Better Eaters

What if someone told you that you can climb stairs, go for a hike, and navigate crowded airports with your baby?

In today’s age where multitasking rules the day, the traditional practice of baby-wearing is saving the day for a lot of new mothers. And even though there are plenty of options available for convenient baby-care, the simplicity, and benefits of baby-wearing are exceptional.

Two Indian women, Priya and Puja, are taking the new mothers back to the roots by encouraging them to ditch the pram and wear their babies instead, giving them the freedom to move around. All thanks to their wide range of ergonomic baby carriers available on their just over a year old online portal, Little Wings. We spoke to Mumbai-based co-founder Priya Kathpal about how their brand is changing the perception of child-care, one baby dance at a time!

Excerpts below:

What’s the story behind Little Wings?

When I gave birth to my son, I was looking for motherly tips online, and that’s when I landed on various Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups. That’s how I happened to meet Puja who discussed her idea of selling baby-wearing products with me. Since I already believed in the thought, I immediately decided to join her.

Did you have enough funds for the venture?

In the beginning, we decided to put specific chunks of our savings into it. Once we started selling, we used the earned money into churning out more products. Soon enough, we realised that only putting in through the earnings is not going to help us in the long run. To market our products, we collaborate with bloggers and influencers. We don’t spend on advertisements as we believe in word of mouth. And so, we let the social media influencers decide how much they like our products. We are all for genuine reviews that they write on their respective pages/blogs.

You also conduct workshops for new mothers. How beneficial are they?

We don’t consider these lectures as a source of income. We try to educate women about baby-wearing products and how comfortable they are in today’s world. It, then, doesn’t matter if they buy from us or not. Along with baby-wearing, we talk about a lot of other parenting stuff. Since I am a nutritionist by profession, I often discuss mother-baby health. To add fun to the classes, we also ask mothers to wear their babies and dance in groups with us. Activities like these help them open up.

As a mother, what do you think is the most significant advantage of wearing your baby?

The most important benefit about baby-wearing is that it helps you bond well with your child. Today, where nannies are preferred to take care of an infant, baby-wearing practice comes as a refreshing life choice. I understand that the first three months of motherhood can get a bit overwhelming but when you wear the baby, and your hands are free, that feeling melts down a little, trust me.

Scientifically speaking, worn babies cry less and eat more efficiently. A lot of experts even call it the ‘outside womb.’ Also, baby-wearing makes it easier for the baby to relate to the world and explore it by not getting too scared.

What are some of the fun things that you have done while wearing your baby?

My husband and I started travelling with our son when he was merely three-month-old. We went abroad when he was 10-month-old. Apart from this, I never missed any social event that I wanted to be a part of.

Do you think baby-wearing can be a fun option for daddies, too?

Absolutely! Baby-wearing is not just for the mothers, it is for anyone who is trying to raise the child and wants to have freedom for herself/himself, even if it’s a caretaker or a babysitter. Talking specifically about the fathers, when the kids start running and playing around, most dads find it the right time to bond with them. This is when they might see baby-wearing handy. Literally.

About that, how do you and your husband practice equal parenting at home?

I am a stay-at-home mom, and even though I work from home, I can easily say that my husband plays a higher role when it comes to taking care of our son. I remember my son was just a few months old when Puja and I started this venture. Without my husband, it wouldn’t have been possible for me to start a career that early.

Motherhood can get crazy at times. How do you manage to keep your cool?

I take time off! I don’t push myself too hard and make sure I get some self-time every day. Also, I try not to fix any work appointment post 5:30 pm. Having a schedule helps a lot.

The article is written by Srishti Mehra.