Little Monsters’ Srinitya Brews Cheerful Parenting At Her Cafe Cum Play Area

The same space divided into two separate spaces for parents and kids. What an idea!

I am already fascinated by the name Little Monsters because how would you otherwise describe kids! I go ahead and enter the place. I am welcomed with the smell of coffee and fries that make the rats in my stomach run faster. I see Nitya extremely busy signing documents, legalities, the nightmare of every entrepreneur. I look around the place. The ground floor has a café for parents to relax while Nitya and her team take care of their kids upstairs in the play area.

Little Monsters is a café plus 2500 sqft of child play area for children in the age group of 6 months to 8 years. It has a unique transport theme, with slides, ball pool, obstacles, etc. – and all this for unlimited fun. There is also a separate enclosure with life-size Jenga, Snakes, and Ladders, connect 4, etc. for adults and kids to play together and spend quality ‘WE’ time. Excerpts from a conversation:

Tell us about how your little monster inspired you to start a cafe?

I was working with a bank for the last 13 years, and my husband is a banker too, who spends most of his time in the office. I had a problem juggling between my personal and professional life, and I wanted to try something new which was less time consuming so I could be closer to my family. The inspiration behind Little Monsters was my 5-year-old son who loves to play. Starting a new business is also time-consuming because the company needs more attention that I dedicate during the weekends. My family is very supportive, and my husband helps me out by taking care of our son while I am managing the business.

Your website highlights the importance of playing.

Yes. There are a lot of aspects; one of them is social interaction and development of social skills. Many kids are shy, through our playhouse they meet kids they haven’t met which helps them make more friends. We also have a variety of board games which are educational. Games also work on mental development along with the much needed physical development which is not possible in a city like Mumbai. There is a lack of playgrounds, and it is raining for 4-5 months of the year, so I thought of a creating a platform where kids could have an overall social, mental and physical development.

You encourage a lot of undirected play, don’t you think that could be risky?

Earlier I used to visit a lot of play areas and schools which push kids towards multiple activities. While some kids prefer only particular play areas like the ball-pool or the slides, they don’t want to go to the tunnel, etc. When we say undirected play we don’t push them into it, we guide them through, but we prefer that they choose what they like and play in those areas rather than being forced into everything.

I noticed your unique transport theme…

My son likes vehicles, and I think the first word he said was “car,” so he is the inspiration behind this theme. The theme includes a bus, a train, and a small tunnel. The area is segregated into a Café, and the play area is on the first floor which is connected by a staircase; so when you enter, it looks as if you are entering a vehicle.

How does ‘play’ offer an ideal opportunity for parents to engage with their children?

Parents, especially, fathers don’t get a lot of time to play with their kids. There are many areas suitable for adults, like the ball-pool or the trampoline, where younger kids are uncomfortable or scared to enter so the parents can accompany the child; we don’t charge for parents to be in the play area, they can spend as much time as they want with the child. We also have a café, so parents can wait in the café or waiting area to keep a watch on the kids, so the child doesn’t feel like they have been left alone

Share with us a parent-child bonding moment you witnessed at the café.

A few bloggers come and work in the café on weekdays while their kids are playing, and the kids, especially girls, come down to check if their parents are still there. I also see a lot of fathers bonding with their kids which is very rare. I see fathers going to play football or cricket with the boys. The kids enjoy the pleasures of spending time with their parents and vice versa whether it is on the ground, through board games or by just sitting in the ball-pool, it is really all about the time spent not the activity.

Give us tips on how to balance mental and physical activities for achieving wholesome development of a child.

Physical development is obviously needed because there is practically no exercise and children are exposed to junk food. It is more of a precautionary practice than remedial. I have seen kids who are obese and are struggling with weight issues. Physical activities help keep yourself healthy. As for mental development, various games keep coming up, so parents should keep exploring.

Working mothers often experience guilt for not giving time to their kids, do you face the same?

Work-life balance is a very individual thing; it depends on the working hours, traveling, etc. But I see mothers spending time by coming on weekends and reading books etc. but that guilt is always there no matter how much you try. Even I feel guilty, but I have an arrangement where I bring my son here on one weekday and weekend. Everybody needs to make their own equation to ensure that the kids don’t feel neglected and they don’t feel guilty either. No one should give up their career just because of this guilt, I have seen mothers who are entrepreneurs but because they have developed this equation they are managing just fine.

Do you think parents are now trying to give more attention to their children?

At the playhouse, I have seen many fathers multi-task, they are on their laptops sitting down, but I see a difference in people today, they really want to spend time. Even parents of older kids who don’t really need help; I have seen them actually putting an effort which is better than giving them expensive toys and getting done with it.

What is your mantra for finding a balance between “me time,” “work time,” and “parenting time”?

I ensure that if I have two hours in a day for my son, I don’t try to finish my chores or office work in that time. Similarly, when I have work I make sure to complete everything, and I avoid taking work with me back home. This is the one mantra I follow. Naturally, in business, the stress follows you home, but once I am home, I try to give my son all the attention even if I have a maid.

What do you think consists of bad parenting?

There is one parenting trend which I have noticed at the playhouse; sometimes parents are over-protective. When there is a group of kids, there are groups within them, and it is a personal choice if the kids want to be friends. Some parents push the child to be a part of a particular group, which is not correct. If the child is given freedom and they are allowed to explore, they will automatically learn.

There are helpers to overall monitor, though there is no one to one mapping. So if a child is stuck somewhere there are people to take care of them, but the child has to slowly learn to do it on his own, there are people available to oversee, but they should be able to independently play after some time. You cannot do mapping in a school or a playground; the child will fall, get hurt, argue with their friends, etc. but they should be given the freedom to explore, handle, and settle all these things by themselves, the parents don’t need to be a part of everything. I could be biased, but I see this independence coming very early in children who have working mothers.

Your café serves as a stress buster for parents, what are your stress busters?

Spending time and playing with my son is my stress buster. I love bringing him to the play-house.

What are some kid-friendly items on your menu?

Kids generally prefer pasta and smiley fries. We also have healthy options like hot chocolate and milkshakes.

How different is your parenting style from your mother?

I would say it is very different, my mother also used to work, but my grandmother was there with me. We never had daycare or playschools. Our schooling started at Kindergarten. With my kid, my weekends used to be with him, but I didn’t get much time during weekdays. He began reading books at the age of three which is something I missed, I never liked reading books.

Your son is into technology as well?

Somehow people feel that technology is not good for kids, I think it is a boon. It is very educational; my son has picked up grammar, vocabulary, mathematics, etc. using the I-pad. Technology was absent during our times; today it supports you. For, e.g., The Kindle, you can find rare books there which you can’t really find in stores.

Apart from technology, there are various physical activities as well.

Yes. Today, because people spend more time in the office on weekdays, they do their best to give their kids time on the weekends. There are playhouses and various activities like football, cricket, dancing, etc. that both girls and boys take up. When I was a kid, activity used to be gender-based. So the different activities that have come up make the significant difference in parenting today.

Do you think your play area is working towards breaking gender stereotypes?

There is no Barbie meant for a girl or a football meant for a boy in my play area. We don’t have specific areas for girls and boys. We allow the kids to play with whatever they want to, there is no bifurcation or barrier in gender or age since the parents are also allowed to play. The only thing is we do not allow men other than the parent inside the play area for security purposes.

Share with us your bonding stories with other mothers at the cafe.

Yes, that happens a lot. I have met so many mothers with different careers who are doing an excellent job. In fact, the event manager who works for us, Sonali, has moved from the IT sector to Event Management which is a very different profession. It is very empowering to see people who have taken a break or shifted careers, and also people who have continued in their business while managing their kids. I have met many bakers from Powai, and all of them are so talented, it inspires me. I would also like to advise women today that they should not shy away from taking help, they should be confident that they can leave their child with the help, but there is nothing wrong with hiring someone. Even though I give my son time, I also have a maid who takes care of him.

This article was first published on November 22, 2017.