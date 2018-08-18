Listen To Your Heart Instead Of Your Mind, Says MasterChef India’s First Winner Pankaj Bhadouria

Remember Pankaj Bhadouria, the winner of the first season of food reality competition MasterChef India in 2010? Of course, you do, as she didn’t stop with this and went on to open two restaurants in Lucknow, wrote numerous amazing cookbooks and runs her own culinary academy in Lucknow. She has also hosted TV shows like Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka (2011), Rasoi Se – Pankaj Bhadouria ke Saath (2013) and Dream Kitchen (2017).



An English teacher at a school for 15 years before she became a chef, Pankaj had been cooking since the age of 11. “My parents too were great cooks,” she said. “I am half-Bengali and half-Punjabi and was living in Delhi. My mother used to learn from a lot of courses and I learnt from her. I then went back to Lucknow and picked up Awadhi cuisine.”

“At some point in time, you are prompted to listen to your heart instead of your mind,” she said. “And that is what I did, I guess. There was this advertisement on television inviting home chefs to come and participate in Masterchef. My kids and family encouraged me to apply.”

Bhadouria remembers how she was criticized for applying to Masterchef for the glamour of the television world. “I told them that I was a mother of two. How does glamour attract me? When I quit my job, I was part of the top 14 [at Masterchef]. At times, the pressure did get unnerving. But I knew that this was my calling,” she said.

“I used to be very innovative while making food for my family and kids,” Bhadouria added. “I had to manage cooking breakfast, lunch, and tiffin for my kids within 40 minutes before I left for work. That is what actually helped me out in Masterchef. One-hour cooking in the show seemed like a cake walk.”

H/T: Scroll